Before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side neighborhood say their community was close-knit, characterized by neighbors laughing with each other on streets and porches. But pandemic lockdowns put a pause on all that. On one hot summer day in 2020, Nadine Hubbs, a Women’s and Gender Studies professor at the University of Michigan, was staying in her house in the Old West Side. All of a sudden, Hubbs heard the sound of mariachi music slipping through her open window, leading her to discover what would become one of historic neighborhood’s new charms: its local food trucks.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO