Developer unveils plan for student high-rise next to downtown Ann Arbor library
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new apartment high-rise geared toward University of Michigan students may be coming to William Street in downtown Ann Arbor. At an open house event at the downtown library Thursday night, Jan. 26, Chicago-based developer Core Spaces offered community members a first look at tentative plans for a 15- to 17- story building with 190 to 210 apartments that could rise on the University of Michigan Credit Union site next to the library.
Ann Arbor streets, including busy downtown stretch, closing for utility projects
ANN ARBOR, MI - A set of Ann Arbor streets, including one block in a busy downtown commercial stretch, will see closures for utility projects, each lasting several weeks. The upcoming traffic restrictions will affect part of a pair of streets running through Kerrytown and another near the University of Michigan’s central campus.
Sculpture for Jackson roundabout picked after council confusion, lengthy debate
JACKSON, MI – After a lengthy debate between its members, the Jackson City Council picked a new sculpture for the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout. The council voted 5-1 at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to select a design by artist Maxwell Emcays named “The Tower of Us/We Rise” and spend up to $30,000 on the project. This sculpture was preferred by the roundabout sculpture committee and residents involved in the selection process.
New president of Ann Arbor Hands On Museum says position is a joy
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The newest leader of two science and nature programs in Ann Arbor hopes to approach the job with joy. Susan Westhoff, who has lived in Ann Arbor since 2011, was recently named president and executive director of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and Leslie Science and Nature Center. She previously served as the organization’s COO.
Marijuana company halts $1M development deal for dispensary on Saline city lot
SALINE, MI - A development deal that could have brought a marijuana dispensary to a city lot off East Michigan Avenue in Saline is dead. Developers with Michigan marijuana giant Lume Cannabis Co. terminated a $1-million agreement to buy the 6.5-acre property in a city business park next to Zippy Auto Wash, officials announced during a City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
DTE Energy opposes Ann Arbor gas ban proposal
ANN ARBOR, MI — DTE Energy is against Ann Arbor’s proposal to ban gas service for new buildings. A representative for the Detroit-based utility, which provides gas and electric service in the area, said DTE remains committed to upgrading Ann Arbor’s electrical grid as the city aims to transition to all-electric buildings and electric vehicles, but DTE doesn’t support taking away anyone’s choice to opt for gas.
Upcoming $200M Eastern Michigan dorm seeks tax-exempt status
YPSILANTI, MI - A Wisconsin bond authority is helping Eastern Michigan University achieve tax-exempt status for its new student housing project. The “Welcome Home 2025″ project aims to add hundreds of new beds, while renovating most of the existing dorms on the Ypsilanti campus. The Public Finance Authority,...
Traffic signal, turn lanes coming to North Territorial Road in western Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An intersection northeast of Dexter on North Territorial Road will look very different by the end of the year. The junction of North Territorial and Webster Church roads, in northern Washtenaw County, is set for a $1.4-million safety improvement project during the upcoming construction season, Washtenaw County Road Commission officials said.
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor Main Street Area Association works to create lively social district
Ann Arbor’s Main Street runs straight through the heart of downtown and has been home to a constant flow of activity since the 1800s. While the street signs may differentiate a North and a South Main Street, the Main Street Area Association bridges the two, bringing the Ann Arbor community together.
Could Washtenaw County establish a western government service center? Officials want input
CHELSEA, MI - Many Washtenaw County Health Department functions are based in Ypsilanti. Community Mental Health clinics run there and in Ann Arbor-area buildings. The clerk is based downtown. But the county government’s footprint includes just one facility offering traditional county services — the 14A-3 District Court building in downtown...
wemu.org
Closing dams in Ypsi Township could create thriving nature "oasis"
A pair of dams in Ypsilanti Township could be removed in the coming years. The only thing left to find is a way to pay for it. When the Tyler Road dam and the Beyer dam were built, World War II was just underway. More than seven decades later, the dams located on the west side of the Willow Run airport are well past their prime.
Zoning change for short-term rentals on Arbor Arbor’s Main Street may be on hold
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans to convert office space into apartments in a downtown Ann Arbor high-rise are moving forward and short-term rentals may be off the table now. Since hosting a meeting about the project in early December, the development team behind the conversion project at 414 S. Main St. has yet to submit a zoning change request to the city to allow uses such as short-term rentals and hotel rooms.
Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
Michigan Daily
Reckoning with State Street’s changes
When I walk along the newly renovated State Street in Ann Arbor, I feel contradictory emotions. Sometimes I see the curbless road, the string lights and benches, and think: how nice. When I’m driving, however, it feels like the worst idea ever conceived. It’s irritating, sitting there stalling. I hear honking. I witness, invariably, the stress of drivers going nowhere. I can’t help but wonder: was that $9 million dollars, the trouble for businesses and the line of cars stretching down to South University, really worth it?
Jackson School Board at odds over superintendent pay, evaluation process
JACKSON, MI - Some Jackson School Board members are unhappy with the extra duty pay Superintendent Jeff Beal continues to make and the evaluation process that led to the most recent raise he received in his recently-renewed contract. JPS board members Kesha Hamilton and Libby Brown have raised issue with...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Fire destroys building downtown; a good old time at ‘Geezer Happy Hour’
We’ve spent the week following up on a lot of breaking news in Ann Arbor. In the past nine days, there has been a homicide, a major fire downtown, a fight at the courthouse, a snowstorm and a possible suicide at a downtown parking structure. But we’ve also had...
Ann Arbor OKs $39K lawsuit settlement with Lyft driver rear-ended by police
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has agreed to pay $39,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming a city police officer in an unmarked vehicle rear-ended another motorist’s car. City Council authorized the settlement this week, OK’ing the payout for plaintiff Rasiel Alvarez-Rodriguez, though the city denied certain allegations and is not admitting liability.
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor food truck series inspires cultural exchange in Old West Side neighborhood
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side neighborhood say their community was close-knit, characterized by neighbors laughing with each other on streets and porches. But pandemic lockdowns put a pause on all that. On one hot summer day in 2020, Nadine Hubbs, a Women’s and Gender Studies professor at the University of Michigan, was staying in her house in the Old West Side. All of a sudden, Hubbs heard the sound of mariachi music slipping through her open window, leading her to discover what would become one of historic neighborhood’s new charms: its local food trucks.
whmi.com
Longtime Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Retires
A longtime business in the City of Howell changed hands this week and the man who built it said it’s been a pleasure serving the community. Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Tom O’Connell has retired and sold the business to JAX Kar Wash. He’s a young 82 and has owned a number of car washes over the years but bought the Howell location around 1980. O’Connell noted that they’ve done the “we pump it for you at self-serve prices” from day one and customers have always appreciated it.
