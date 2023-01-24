ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Developer unveils plan for student high-rise next to downtown Ann Arbor library

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new apartment high-rise geared toward University of Michigan students may be coming to William Street in downtown Ann Arbor. At an open house event at the downtown library Thursday night, Jan. 26, Chicago-based developer Core Spaces offered community members a first look at tentative plans for a 15- to 17- story building with 190 to 210 apartments that could rise on the University of Michigan Credit Union site next to the library.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Sculpture for Jackson roundabout picked after council confusion, lengthy debate

JACKSON, MI – After a lengthy debate between its members, the Jackson City Council picked a new sculpture for the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout. The council voted 5-1 at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to select a design by artist Maxwell Emcays named “The Tower of Us/We Rise” and spend up to $30,000 on the project. This sculpture was preferred by the roundabout sculpture committee and residents involved in the selection process.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Marijuana company halts $1M development deal for dispensary on Saline city lot

SALINE, MI - A development deal that could have brought a marijuana dispensary to a city lot off East Michigan Avenue in Saline is dead. Developers with Michigan marijuana giant Lume Cannabis Co. terminated a $1-million agreement to buy the 6.5-acre property in a city business park next to Zippy Auto Wash, officials announced during a City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
SALINE, MI
MLive

DTE Energy opposes Ann Arbor gas ban proposal

ANN ARBOR, MI — DTE Energy is against Ann Arbor’s proposal to ban gas service for new buildings. A representative for the Detroit-based utility, which provides gas and electric service in the area, said DTE remains committed to upgrading Ann Arbor’s electrical grid as the city aims to transition to all-electric buildings and electric vehicles, but DTE doesn’t support taking away anyone’s choice to opt for gas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Could Washtenaw County establish a western government service center? Officials want input

CHELSEA, MI - Many Washtenaw County Health Department functions are based in Ypsilanti. Community Mental Health clinics run there and in Ann Arbor-area buildings. The clerk is based downtown. But the county government’s footprint includes just one facility offering traditional county services — the 14A-3 District Court building in downtown...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Closing dams in Ypsi Township could create thriving nature "oasis"

A pair of dams in Ypsilanti Township could be removed in the coming years. The only thing left to find is a way to pay for it. When the Tyler Road dam and the Beyer dam were built, World War II was just underway. More than seven decades later, the dams located on the west side of the Willow Run airport are well past their prime.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Zoning change for short-term rentals on Arbor Arbor’s Main Street may be on hold

ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans to convert office space into apartments in a downtown Ann Arbor high-rise are moving forward and short-term rentals may be off the table now. Since hosting a meeting about the project in early December, the development team behind the conversion project at 414 S. Main St. has yet to submit a zoning change request to the city to allow uses such as short-term rentals and hotel rooms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Reckoning with State Street’s changes

When I walk along the newly renovated State Street in Ann Arbor, I feel contradictory emotions. Sometimes I see the curbless road, the string lights and benches, and think: how nice. When I’m driving, however, it feels like the worst idea ever conceived. It’s irritating, sitting there stalling. I hear honking. I witness, invariably, the stress of drivers going nowhere. I can’t help but wonder: was that $9 million dollars, the trouble for businesses and the line of cars stretching down to South University, really worth it?
ANN ARBOR, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Michigan Daily

Ann Arbor food truck series inspires cultural exchange in Old West Side neighborhood

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side neighborhood say their community was close-knit, characterized by neighbors laughing with each other on streets and porches. But pandemic lockdowns put a pause on all that. On one hot summer day in 2020, Nadine Hubbs, a Women’s and Gender Studies professor at the University of Michigan, was staying in her house in the Old West Side. All of a sudden, Hubbs heard the sound of mariachi music slipping through her open window, leading her to discover what would become one of historic neighborhood’s new charms: its local food trucks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Longtime Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Retires

A longtime business in the City of Howell changed hands this week and the man who built it said it’s been a pleasure serving the community. Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Tom O’Connell has retired and sold the business to JAX Kar Wash. He’s a young 82 and has owned a number of car washes over the years but bought the Howell location around 1980. O’Connell noted that they’ve done the “we pump it for you at self-serve prices” from day one and customers have always appreciated it.
HOWELL, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
