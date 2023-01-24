Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend
Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend." In the ...
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
thecomeback.com
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
Patrick Reed Has Blunt Message For Rory McIlroy
There's seems to be no love lost between major champions Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. Reed reportedly felt he was snubbed when attempting to say hello to McIlroy ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic before flicking a tee his way. Something the world No. 1 said he never saw. But "didn't ...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement
For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
Look: Brittany Mahomes Has 2-Word Response To Cincinnati Mayor After Shot At Patrick Mahomes
On Friday afternoon, Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval made headlines when he took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Cincinnati politician took to social media and suggested that Joe Burrow is his "father" because of Burrow's 3-0 record against him. "Joseph Lee Burrow, ...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
Albert Breer: Browns could have a big swing or two in them this offseason to help Deshaun Watson, offense
Albert Breer talks about the NFL Playoffs’ Conference Championship games, the sustainable foundation from each of the four remaining teams, what fans can expect from the Browns’ offseason, the slow movement on filling head coach openings and more.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Patrick Mahomes Announcement
Things are looking good for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they start practice ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that everyone looked good in the walkthrough for their first practice of the ...
Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools
Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Los Angeles Rams might make a major change on defense this offseason. There are rumors that they could trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they try to retool a bit. Ramsey currently has three years remaining on his contract and is set to earn $17 million next season. The NFL community has ...
Greg McElroy Addresses Ryan Day Speculation
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes came closer than any team in college football to beating eventual national champion Georgia in 2022. But amid speculation that Day faces significant pressure to win it all in 2023, Greg McElroy has decided to address the situation. Appearing on ...
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement
Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Told Mike McCarthy
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday about the team's recent moves and overall plan for the offseason. It has already been announced that assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in a battle of the NFC's two best teams. So who does Shannon Sharpe have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe predicted that the 49ers will upset the Eagles and narrowly beat them ...
NFL exec thinks DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O'Brien could coexist in New England
With Bill O’Brien in the fold as New England Patriots offensive coordinator, that has raised concerns as to whether wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be able to work with him in New England. O’Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014-2020. Hopkins and O’Brien did not...
Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?
The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
