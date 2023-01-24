ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.  The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."  In the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Patrick Reed Has Blunt Message For Rory McIlroy

There's seems to be no love lost between major champions Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. Reed reportedly felt he was snubbed when attempting to say hello to McIlroy ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic before flicking a tee his way. Something the world No. 1 said he never saw. But "didn't ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Rams might make a major change on defense this offseason. There are rumors that they could trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they try to retool a bit. Ramsey currently has three years remaining on his contract and is set to earn $17 million next season. The NFL community has ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Greg McElroy Addresses Ryan Day Speculation

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes came closer than any team in college football to beating eventual national champion Georgia in 2022. But amid speculation that Day faces significant pressure to win it all in 2023, Greg McElroy has decided to address the situation. Appearing on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Told Mike McCarthy

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday about the team's recent moves and overall plan for the offseason.  It has already been announced that assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?

The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
718K+
Followers
92K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy