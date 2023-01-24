Pop-up TSA Pre-Check enrollment center opens at Mitchell International Airport

You can now enroll for TSA Pre-Check at Mitchell International Airport, but only for the next two weeks.

A pop-up enrollment center opened at the airport on Monday, located near the Miller store in the concourse, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.

It will be open through Feb. 3 on weekdays from 9 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

So what are the perks to enrolling in TSA Pre-Check? Well, you won't have to take off shoes or belts when going through security. You also don't have to remove laptops, tablets, or liquids from your bag. Instead, you simply set your luggage on the belt and walk through.

You also get to line up separately from those who don't have TSA Pre-Check and that line is often much shorter and faster.

More than 200 airports take part in the TSA Pre-Check program, as well as all airlines at Mitchell International Airport.

If you already know you'll be heading to the airport, you can pre-enroll online for TSA Pre-Check and schedule an interview to avoid a potential wait.

According to OnMilwaukee, after you complete the pre-enrollment steps, you can type in "Milwaukee, WI" and select “Pop Up: MKE, 1/23-2/3” to schedule your interview at the airport.

When you get to the airport, you will have to provide proof of citizenship and pay $85 for the five-year membership. You will be provided with a Known Traveler Number, which you enter when making a reservation to ensure TSA Pre-Check is applied to your ticket.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip