Howell, NJ

NJ Powerball Winner Takes Home $50K At Lucky Convenience Store

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Lucky Convenience Store

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 23.

The second-tier prize was worth $50,000.

That winning ticket was sold at Lucky Convenience, 2940 U.S. 9, Howell in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Jan. 23, drawing were: 12, 31, 47, 58, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $526 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10:59 pm.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Jan. 23, drawing were: 06, 15, 31, 45 and 58. The Double Play Ball number was 05.

