BUSTED: Unlicensed Hit-Run Driver Returns After Seriously Injuring Pedestrian, Says Clifton PD

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Clifton police Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD

An unlicensed hit-and-run driver from Clifton who severely injured a pedestrian was arrested after returning to the scene, authorities said.

Hector Pena-Morillo, 25, was driving a 2016 Dodge Durango that hit the 61-year-old pedestrian from Passaic as he crossed Lexington Avenue just around the corner from Clifton Fire Station #3 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Firefighters and EMS tended to the victim, who remained in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson on Tuesday, the lieutenant said.

Pena-Morillo was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, endangering an injured victim and driving without a license. He was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

