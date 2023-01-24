New on Paramount+ February 2023: ‘At Midnight,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and More
After a wolf-filled January , Paramount+ is continuing with more fantastical series and films in the month of February. Sure, there’ll be new episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s more realistic takes on American culture and history, too—but why watch those characters when you could watch Spock? Better yet, why not watch both?
Paramount+ will continue rolling out new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown over the course of February, as star Jeremy Renner heals after a serious snow plow incident. New episodes will debut every Sunday, leading up to the finale this March.
Then, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Paramount+ will release At Midnight on Feb. 10—which, arguably, falls into the “fantastical” category. No, it’s not about wolves transforming at midnight. Instead, the romantic comedy follows Alejandro (Diego Boneta), a hotel manager reluctant to fall in love with rising movie star Sophie ( Top Gun: Maverick ’s Monica Barbaro) while she stays at his beachside resort.
Finally, on Feb. 16, Star Trek: Picard will return for its third and final season on Paramount+. This season will be especially nostalgic. LeVar Burton and a handful of other Star Trek: Next Generation crew will be returning to the show, as Patrick Stewart’s Captain Picard stumbles on his old friends. New episodes will debut every Thursday over the course of the month.
On the hunt for another Sheridan series to fill the Yellowstone -shaped hole in your heart? We understand. Keep scrolling to see if anything catches your eye in Paramount+’s batch of February offerings.
February 1
The Challenge (Season 36)
40 Days and 40 Nights
5 Card Stud
A Man Called Horse
A Mighty Heart
A Night At The Roxbury
Addams Family Values
Adore
Adventureland
Alfie
Almost Famous
An Ideal Husband
Angela's Ashes
Arrivederci, Baby!
Ashby
Asylum
Avalon
Back Roads
Backstage
Barbarella
Barefoot In The Park
Berlin, I Love You
Bewitched
Big Jake
Birthday Girl
Blue in the Face
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Bright Lights, Big City
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Chaplin
Chasing Amy
Christine
Cinderfella
Cinema Paradiso
City of God
City of Men
Cliffhanger
Committed
Cool World
Coyote Ugly
Critical Condition
Cruel Intentions
Dakota
Days of Heaven
Dead Presidents
Dear White People
Denver & The Rio Grande
Dinner For Schmucks
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Donovan's Reef
Doubt
Downhill Racer
Duplex
Easy Come, Easy Go
Edward Scissorhands
El Paso
Ella Enchanted
Enduring Love
Enemy At the Gates
Event Horizon
Extraordinary Measures
Falling in Love
Fancy Pants
Faster
Fist of Fury
Flame of Barbary Coast
Flight
Footloose
Four Brothers
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Get Bruce!
Goldfinger
Gotta Dance
Gridiron Gang
Hamlet
Harold and Maude
He Said, She Said
Heaven Can Wait
Heller in Pink Tights
Hellfire
House of Sand and Fog
Hurry Sundown
I.Q.
If Beale Street Could Talk
In Old California
In The Bedroom
In the Heat of the Night
Indiscreet
Inherit the Wind
It Started in Naples
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Italian for Beginners
Jailbreakers
Jane Eyre
Jersey Girl
Johnny Suede
Just a Kiss
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Leadbelly
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Let's Dance
Love, Rosie
Mad Hot Ballroom
Malena
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Margot At The Wedding
Marvin's Room
Mean Girls
Meet the Navy
Moby Dick
Muriel's Wedding
My Fair Lady
Nacho Libre
Never Say Never Again
No Strings Attached
Nobody's Fool
Only the Strong Survive
Open Season
Orange County
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Pearl Harbor
Rat Race
Red River Range
Rhyme & Reason
Rio Grande
Rio Lobo
Rollerball
Roustabout
Runaway Bride
Sabrina
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Senseless
Serendipity
She's the Man
Sidewalks Of New York
Silverado
Sirens
Some Like It Hot
Spanish Fly
Stealth
Strike!
Summer and Smoke
Tank Girl
Testament
Texas Rangers
The Addams Family
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The April Fools
The Cider House Rules
The Conversation
The Country Girl
The Cowboy and the Lady
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Fighting Seabees
The Gambler
The Great Gatsby
The Great Missouri Raid
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Grifters
The Heart of the Game
The Hours
The Kid
The Kite Runner
The Lookout
The Love Letter
The Loved Ones
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Overland Stage Raiders
The Parallax View
The Piano
The Portrait of a Lady
The Rat Race
The Score
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Station Agent
The Switch
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Tin Star
The To Do List
The Wedding Planner
The Words
There Will Be Blood
Three Days of the Condor
Three Faces West
Tootsie
Trainspotting
Tropic of Cancer
Turbulence
Under Capricorn
Underclassman
Vertical Limit
Waiting to Exhale
We Were Soldiers
Westward Ho
What Women Want
What's Love Got to Do with It
Winchester
Wonder Boys
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours
February 2
Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)
That Girl Lay Lay
February 4
Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
February 5
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
The Peanut Butter Falcon
February 6
Devil's Workshop
February 8
Oasis - There We Were...Now Here We Are
VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1)
February 10
At Midnight
February 11
If I Stay
February 12
TK
February 13
TK
February 14
TK
February 15
The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (Season 2)
February 16
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere
The 12th Victim
February 18
Cloverfield
February 19
The Equalizer (Season 3)
February 20
Cyrano
February 22
10 Years of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands
Bar Rescue (Season 8)
Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)
Teen Mom 2 (Season 10)
February 25
The Challenge: UK (Season 1)
February 26
The Circus (Season 8)
February 28
FBI True
