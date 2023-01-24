ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New on Paramount+ February 2023: ‘At Midnight,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and More

By Fletcher Peters
 3 days ago
Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

After a wolf-filled January , Paramount+ is continuing with more fantastical series and films in the month of February. Sure, there’ll be new episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s more realistic takes on American culture and history, too—but why watch those characters when you could watch Spock? Better yet, why not watch both?

Paramount+ will continue rolling out new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown over the course of February, as star Jeremy Renner heals after a serious snow plow incident. New episodes will debut every Sunday, leading up to the finale this March.

Then, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Paramount+ will release At Midnight on Feb. 10—which, arguably, falls into the “fantastical” category. No, it’s not about wolves transforming at midnight. Instead, the romantic comedy follows Alejandro (Diego Boneta), a hotel manager reluctant to fall in love with rising movie star Sophie ( Top Gun: Maverick ’s Monica Barbaro) while she stays at his beachside resort.

Finally, on Feb. 16, Star Trek: Picard will return for its third and final season on Paramount+. This season will be especially nostalgic. LeVar Burton and a handful of other Star Trek: Next Generation crew will be returning to the show, as Patrick Stewart’s Captain Picard stumbles on his old friends. New episodes will debut every Thursday over the course of the month.

On the hunt for another Sheridan series to fill the Yellowstone -shaped hole in your heart? We understand. Keep scrolling to see if anything catches your eye in Paramount+’s batch of February offerings.

Paramount+

February 1

The Challenge (Season 36)

40 Days and 40 Nights

5 Card Stud

A Man Called Horse

A Mighty Heart

A Night At The Roxbury

Addams Family Values

Adore

Adventureland

Alfie

Almost Famous

An Ideal Husband

Angela's Ashes

Arrivederci, Baby!

Ashby

Asylum

Avalon

Back Roads

Backstage

Barbarella

Barefoot In The Park

Berlin, I Love You

Bewitched

Big Jake

Birthday Girl

Blue in the Face

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Bright Lights, Big City

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Chaplin

Chasing Amy

Christine

Cinderfella

Cinema Paradiso

City of God

City of Men

Cliffhanger

Committed

Cool World

Coyote Ugly

Critical Condition

Cruel Intentions

Dakota

Days of Heaven

Dead Presidents

Dear White People

Denver & The Rio Grande

Dinner For Schmucks

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Donovan's Reef

Doubt

Downhill Racer

Duplex

Easy Come, Easy Go

Edward Scissorhands

El Paso

Ella Enchanted

Enduring Love

Enemy At the Gates

Event Horizon

Extraordinary Measures

Falling in Love

Fancy Pants

Faster

Fist of Fury

Flame of Barbary Coast

Flight

Footloose

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Get Bruce!

Goldfinger

Gotta Dance

Gridiron Gang

Hamlet

Harold and Maude

He Said, She Said

Heaven Can Wait

Heller in Pink Tights

Hellfire

House of Sand and Fog

Hurry Sundown

I.Q.

If Beale Street Could Talk

In Old California

In The Bedroom

In the Heat of the Night

Indiscreet

Inherit the Wind

It Started in Naples

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Italian for Beginners

Jailbreakers

Jane Eyre

Jersey Girl

Johnny Suede

Just a Kiss

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

King Kong

Leadbelly

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Let's Dance

Love, Rosie

Mad Hot Ballroom

Malena

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin's Room

Mean Girls

Meet the Navy

Moby Dick

Muriel's Wedding

My Fair Lady

Nacho Libre

Never Say Never Again

No Strings Attached

Nobody's Fool

Only the Strong Survive

Open Season

Orange County

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Pearl Harbor

Rat Race

Red River Range

Rhyme & Reason

Rio Grande

Rio Lobo

Rollerball

Roustabout

Runaway Bride

Sabrina

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Senseless

Serendipity

She's the Man

Sidewalks Of New York

Silverado

Sirens

Some Like It Hot

Spanish Fly

Stealth

Strike!

Summer and Smoke

Tank Girl

Testament

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The April Fools

The Cider House Rules

The Conversation

The Country Girl

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Fighting Seabees

The Gambler

The Great Gatsby

The Great Missouri Raid

The Greatest Show on Earth

The Grifters

The Heart of the Game

The Hours

The Kid

The Kite Runner

The Lookout

The Love Letter

The Loved Ones

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Overland Stage Raiders

The Parallax View

The Piano

The Portrait of a Lady

The Rat Race

The Score

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Station Agent

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Tin Star

The To Do List

The Wedding Planner

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Three Days of the Condor

Three Faces West

Tootsie

Trainspotting

Tropic of Cancer

Turbulence

Under Capricorn

Underclassman

Vertical Limit

Waiting to Exhale

We Were Soldiers

Westward Ho

What Women Want

What's Love Got to Do with It

Winchester

Wonder Boys

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

February 2

Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)

That Girl Lay Lay

February 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

February 5

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

The Peanut Butter Falcon

February 6

Devil's Workshop

February 8

Oasis - There We Were...Now Here We Are

VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1)

Paramount+

February 10

At Midnight

February 11

If I Stay

February 12

February 13

February 14

February 15

The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)

Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (Season 2)

February 16

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere

The 12th Victim

Paramount+

February 18

Cloverfield

February 19

The Equalizer (Season 3)

February 20

Cyrano

February 22

10 Years of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands

Bar Rescue (Season 8)

Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 10)

February 25

The Challenge: UK (Season 1)

February 26

The Circus (Season 8)

February 28

FBI True

