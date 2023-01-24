Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Freshman lawmaker boycotts ‘swanky’ White House dinner due to Biden’s border policies
While other freshmen members of Congress were attending a special White House dinner earlier this week, Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz, who represents the South Texas border, stayed home citing philosophical differences she has with the Biden administration's immigration policies, she said Friday.
