DAYS spoilers photos for Monday are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is one very sad — and very drunk — man. He just can’t cope after his showdown with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and misses his wife, a lot. He gets a ray of hope when there’s a knock at the door, but alas, not his beloved Sarah. But, it is his ex, Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

14 DAYS AGO