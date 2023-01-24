Read full article on original website
Randall R. Russell, 71, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Donna “Nana” Alexander, 79, of Early
Donna “Nana” Alexander, born Donna Lynn Ray, age 79, of Early passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Memorial Service for Donna will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Early Church with Pastor Donnie Pinkston officiating; a private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Walter D. “Dub” Fields, 88, of Bangs
Walter D. “Dub” Fields, age 88, of Bangs, Texas passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home. Dub was born June 25, 1934 in Young County, Texas to Lester Burton “L.B.” Fields and Lorena Ophelia Canada Fields. He was raised and educated in Olney, Texas....
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
Dimantina Najera, 77, of Brady
Diamantina Najera, 77 of Brady, passed away January 24, 2023 in San Angelo, Texas. Visitation and Rosary will be Friday, January 27, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in...
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
Beverly King, 69, of Rochelle
Beverly King, 69 of Rochelle, Texas passed away on January 23, 2023 in San Angelo, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, January 26, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Funeral service is Thursday, January 26, at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.
Cheryl Charlene Kramer, 78
Cheryl Charlene Kramer was called home on January 24, 2023 in Early, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, Kansas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Cheryl was born on February 5, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas to...
Beatrice Irene “Bea” Matchus, 96, of Brady
Beatrice Irene “Bea” Matchus, age 96, of Brady and formerly of Midland passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 in San Angelo. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels.
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:20 pm to 2:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. The service follows at 2:00 pm with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, 92, of Novice
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, age 92, of Novice, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Gloria Edmiston, 79, of Coleman
Gloria Edmiston, age 79, of Coleman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, with her daughter by her side. She was born Gloria Jean Sutton on April 30, 1943, in Yuba City, California to Thomas Paul Sutton and Betty Jean Van Winkle Sutton. Gloria grew up in Odessa, Texas where she attended school. She married Ronald Kent Edmiston on July 26, 1959, in Odessa. Gloria and Ronald moved to Coleman in 1995 after Ronald retired from the City of Midland as a firefighter. Ronald preceded Gloria in death on August 6, 2021.
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 54 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 54 positives this week, 4 were PCR, and 50 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 17 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Community hails Abilene man as hero for saving life in Taylor County house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is being called a hero for saving a life in a house fire, north of town, early Tuesday morning. Usually considering himself to be a quiet person, keeping up with just a small group of friends, strangers on Facebook are recognizing Evander Rodriquez as a hero. Rodriquez was […]
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood
BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
3 Texas Cities Make List of the Windiest in the United States
Abilene Texas has consistently been on the list of the windiest cities in the United States over the years. But new data has blown the Key City out of the top 11. However, three Texas cities likely to give you super messy hair still make the list. Using NOAA’s National...
Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
