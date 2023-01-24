Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies covered a lot of ground in a recent interview, including "Star Trek" influencing his return & more. The last time we checked in with the BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, he was confirming that we will be getting a Christmas present this year in the form of a special featuring Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday- which means more new "Who" after November's 60th-anniversary event and before the year wraps. This time around, Davies is covering a lot of ground in an interview with British GQ. Highlights included Davies explaining how "Star Trek" influenced his return & approach to the franchise, how partnering with streaming is helping make his vision a reality, what the injection of Disney+ funds will do for the show's budget, and if he would've still returned even if David Tennant & Catherine Tate couldn't (for the 60th-anniversary special event). Oh, and a quick answer right from the start before we look at Davies' thoughts? While there's no truth to the rumor that Edgar Wright is directing an episode of the upcoming series, Davies would "love" to have him (so pass it along):

9 HOURS AGO