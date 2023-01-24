The NBA on Thursday unveiled the captains and starters from each conference for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led all players in fan voting to represent the Western Conference while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the lead vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. The two players will serve as captains and select their teams right before the start of the All-Star Game for the first time.

