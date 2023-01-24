Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Packer, Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster, Dead at 82
Billy Packer, the legendary college basketball broadcaster and long-time voice of the Final Four, has died. He was 82. His... The post Billy Packer, Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster, Dead at 82 appeared first on Outsider.
LeBron James’ Career-High Against Every NBA Team
LeBron James is the only player in history to score 40 or more points against every NBA team. King James is one of the greatest scorers ever.
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, shows flashes of scoring brilliance, but he's a defensive specialist, scouts and experts say
The oldest son of LeBron James is off to college soon and then to the NBA to play with his dad. Scouting reports shed light on what can be expected.
Yardbarker
Video: 18-Year-Old Allen Iverson vs. 17-Year-Old Kevin Garnett At Nike Camp In 1993
Allen Iverson and Kevin Garnett are undoubtedly two of the greatest players in the NBA and are rightfully considered to be legends. And the two had some competition even before they set foot in the league. An archival video of an 18-year-old Iverson playing against a 17-year-old Garnett in 1993...
SB Nation
Stephen Curry was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece, but the Warriors won anyway
I’ll be fully transparent. I was looking forward to spending most of my time here talking about how the new pieces for the Wizards and Lakers looked in their respective debuts for their new teams. I should’ve known better than to think a full slate of NBA games with...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
"He agreed with me" — The crucial defensive tip from Kobe Bryant's high school head coach that led to the Black Mamba's 5th title
Unlike most stars, Kobe Bryant did not shut down all communication lines during the playoffs.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Chet Holmgren hilariously received All-Star votes from NBA players
The NBA on Thursday unveiled the captains and starters from each conference for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led all players in fan voting to represent the Western Conference while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the lead vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. The two players will serve as captains and select their teams right before the start of the All-Star Game for the first time.
Pat Riley Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will ‘Always Be’ His GOAT
The Heat president said his choice is based on the ‘longevity’ of their careers.
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
The Best NBA Players From Every European Country For The 2022-23 Season
European players currently dominate the NBA. The last 4 MVP awards have been won by them. Here are the best European players from each country.
Did LeBron pass Kareem in points? Not yet, but he's closing in. Other Lakers in NBA's top 25.
The top four scorers in the league's history all played for the Lakers for part of their career, if not all. And one legend is on the move to the top.
The Best NBA Player For Every Situation: LeBron James Would Hit The Game-Winner
Who is the best 3-point shooter in the NBA? Who would take the game-winning shot when the game is on the line? This is a breakdown of the best NBA player for every situation.
msn.com
Sports world remembers Kobe, Gianna Bryant and the seven others lost three years ago today
This is a compilation of social media tributes to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash, three years ago today. “To heal, we must remember. And it’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal.” The message came as then-incoming President Joe Biden honored the nation’s coronavirus victims.
The Houston Rockets All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Houston Rockets have had a lot of great players in their franchise, but one legend is at the top of their GOAT pyramid.
“Must watch TV, every time I catch him I'm never disappointed” - Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson pick their NBA highlight machines
The two former NBA players shared their picks.
Yardbarker
Heat’s Pat Riley names greatest NBA player of all time
Pat Riley is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant talent evaluators in NBA history. The 77-year-old eye for skill and what matters most on the basketball court culminated in him winning championships not only as a head coach but also as a general manager and team president. This...
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
NBA All-Star Starters Announced on Thursday Evening
Despite being one of the league's top scorers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not revealed as a starter in the 2023 All-Star Game.
Comments / 0