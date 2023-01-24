ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Chet Holmgren hilariously received All-Star votes from NBA players

The NBA on Thursday unveiled the captains and starters from each conference for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led all players in fan voting to represent the Western Conference while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the lead vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. The two players will serve as captains and select their teams right before the start of the All-Star Game for the first time.
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade

An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Heat’s Pat Riley names greatest NBA player of all time

Pat Riley is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant talent evaluators in NBA history. The 77-year-old eye for skill and what matters most on the basketball court culminated in him winning championships not only as a head coach but also as a general manager and team president. This...
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
