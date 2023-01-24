GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The new year often brings a new focus on better health! So when it comes to preparing healthy food, seafood is a delicious option! We love all the vitamins and health benefits from eating fish but buying it often comes with questions like where does the fish come from and how should I cook it? We went to our expert in healthy Meal Planning, Family Fare, to learn more about the process and to show you how to create a delicious meal once it’s in your kitchen!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO