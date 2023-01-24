Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Minerva and Pi
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play. Pi, named after the math term, is a 2-year-old Dachshund mix. He’s social and funny. He loves to ride in the car and play fetch. He doesn’t know many commands but is food-motivated so he should be primed to learn.
WOOD
How to add more fish into your diet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The new year often brings a new focus on better health! So when it comes to preparing healthy food, seafood is a delicious option! We love all the vitamins and health benefits from eating fish but buying it often comes with questions like where does the fish come from and how should I cook it? We went to our expert in healthy Meal Planning, Family Fare, to learn more about the process and to show you how to create a delicious meal once it’s in your kitchen!
WOOD
Gilmore Car Museum hosts fun winter events
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Gilmore Car Museum just announced its exciting car show schedule for the entire 2023 season, but also has some fun winter-oriented events coming up in February! Josh, with the Gilmore Car Museum, joins us with a sneak peek of the upcoming season!. >>>Take...
WOOD
Ponies & Painting event benefits Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special event coming up in early February to help a special place in West Michigan. The Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding and this event centers around Ponies and Painting – what more could you want!. We have Kathy from Equest...
WOOD
A great place to check out for non alcoholic drinks
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re cutting back from drinking alcohol, or abstaining altogether, you may want to check West Michigan’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop, Alt City NA Bottles and Beer! The store celebrated its grand opening on January 13th, 2023, offering a wide selection of non-alcoholic spirit substitutes, ready to drink options, wine, beer, and more.
Wipe Those Tears! Grand Rapids’ Daddy Pete’s BBQ Is Back!
Let me start off by saying, I am so excited (yet confused..). When you think of barbeque in Grand Rapids, what places do you immediately think of?. If you did not immediately think of Daddy Pete's BBQ, I may have to question where you are eating. On January 12th, Daddy...
This “Skrunkly” Dearest Kitty, Kringle, Needs a Loving Home
Meet Kringle, the cutest, skrunkly lil' kitty you'll ever meet!. Kringle is ready to steal your heart with his crinkly ears and many talents. He has learned the trick "spin" and we are also working on "fist bump". Kringle is VERY food motivated so teaching him tricks is pretty easy! Entertaining and snuggling staff may be his go-to activity, but working hard in the biscuit factory is a close second. Give him a fluffy bed and he'll get to work making biscuits right away!
WOOD
Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store
Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Downtown Market hosting ‘Spicy Saturday’. The...
WOOD
Ask Ellen: Did snow stick around longer through winter in the ’60s, ’70s?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This winter, there have been three relatively larger snow events followed quickly by melting. Most of January has been completely snow free. Grand Rapids saw so much snow in those three events the city is already nearing its usual total for an entire winter season. Still, many remember the heart of this winter as being snow free.
WOOD
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
WOOD
Find wedding vendors at the Winter Bridal Show
If you’re planning to tie the knot in 2023, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 25, 2023) If you’re planning to tie the knot in 2023, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 25, 2023)
WOOD
Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids
Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze. (Jan. 27, 2023) Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins …. Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting...
WOOD
Help Gateway Mission recover from recent fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – An organization that helps our neighbors in need has found themselves in need of our help. On Friday, a fire broke out in the main pantry of the Gateway Mission in Holland and caused significant damage. Their interim director, Jay, joins us today to talk about how the community can help.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
WOOD
Get your finances in order for your family’s future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a rough time for some when it came to the economy and our personal finances but it’s a new year and it’s a nice fresh slate to get your finances in order. We know that the need for planning ahead is more important than ever, especially when it comes to our financial future and that of our family.
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 1/27-1/29
Winterfest in Grand Haven is going on now through this weekend! There are so many fun activities to check out such as the cardboard sled build, euchre tournament, sleepwalker run, family dog pull, Glow bowl and more! There are several events to check out and you can go online to see the full schedule events as well as more information here.
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
WWMTCw
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
WOOD
Your organization resolution: Start small
Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023) Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023)
Comments / 0