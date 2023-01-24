ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Minerva and Pi

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play. Pi, named after the math term, is a 2-year-old Dachshund mix. He’s social and funny. He loves to ride in the car and play fetch. He doesn’t know many commands but is food-motivated so he should be primed to learn.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

How to add more fish into your diet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The new year often brings a new focus on better health! So when it comes to preparing healthy food, seafood is a delicious option! We love all the vitamins and health benefits from eating fish but buying it often comes with questions like where does the fish come from and how should I cook it? We went to our expert in healthy Meal Planning, Family Fare, to learn more about the process and to show you how to create a delicious meal once it’s in your kitchen!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Gilmore Car Museum hosts fun winter events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Gilmore Car Museum just announced its exciting car show schedule for the entire 2023 season, but also has some fun winter-oriented events coming up in February! Josh, with the Gilmore Car Museum, joins us with a sneak peek of the upcoming season!. >>>Take...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
WOOD

A great place to check out for non alcoholic drinks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re cutting back from drinking alcohol, or abstaining altogether, you may want to check West Michigan’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop, Alt City NA Bottles and Beer! The store celebrated its grand opening on January 13th, 2023, offering a wide selection of non-alcoholic spirit substitutes, ready to drink options, wine, beer, and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

This “Skrunkly” Dearest Kitty, Kringle, Needs a Loving Home

Meet Kringle, the cutest, skrunkly lil' kitty you'll ever meet!. Kringle is ready to steal your heart with his crinkly ears and many talents. He has learned the trick "spin" and we are also working on "fist bump". Kringle is VERY food motivated so teaching him tricks is pretty easy! Entertaining and snuggling staff may be his go-to activity, but working hard in the biscuit factory is a close second. Give him a fluffy bed and he'll get to work making biscuits right away!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store

Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Downtown Market hosting ‘Spicy Saturday’. The...
WALKER, MI
WOOD

Ask Ellen: Did snow stick around longer through winter in the ’60s, ’70s?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This winter, there have been three relatively larger snow events followed quickly by melting. Most of January has been completely snow free. Grand Rapids saw so much snow in those three events the city is already nearing its usual total for an entire winter season. Still, many remember the heart of this winter as being snow free.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store

Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Find wedding vendors at the Winter Bridal Show

If you’re planning to tie the knot in 2023, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 25, 2023) If you’re planning to tie the knot in 2023, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 25, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids

Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze. (Jan. 27, 2023) Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins …. Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Help Gateway Mission recover from recent fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – An organization that helps our neighbors in need has found themselves in need of our help. On Friday, a fire broke out in the main pantry of the Gateway Mission in Holland and caused significant damage. Their interim director, Jay, joins us today to talk about how the community can help.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Get your finances in order for your family’s future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a rough time for some when it came to the economy and our personal finances but it’s a new year and it’s a nice fresh slate to get your finances in order. We know that the need for planning ahead is more important than ever, especially when it comes to our financial future and that of our family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 1/27-1/29

Winterfest in Grand Haven is going on now through this weekend! There are so many fun activities to check out such as the cardboard sled build, euchre tournament, sleepwalker run, family dog pull, Glow bowl and more! There are several events to check out and you can go online to see the full schedule events as well as more information here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Your organization resolution: Start small

Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023) Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

