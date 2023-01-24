ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New Yorkers to get maximum SNAP benefits for January

By Hailie Higgins
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ic9y_0kPX0TVn00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

All households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month thanks to $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.

Days after walls painted white, graffiti returns to 191st Street subway tunnel

SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance . OTDA started issuing expanded benefits to some households in April 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic.

Although New York’s State of Emergency ended in June 2021, OTDA secured expanded SNAP benefits through February 2023. The expanded benefits will be ending in March.

As of November, there were over 1.6 million New York households enrolled in the food assistance program.

“SNAP is an effective tool in addressing food insecurity and these monthly supplements have had a tremendous impact on New Yorkers in need throughout the pandemic and its immediate aftermath,” OTDA Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said. “These additional SNAP benefits have been invaluable in ensuring individuals and families could better cope with rising food costs and access the food they need.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

ScarryLarryl
3d ago

Lol that won’t happen in a snap. Americas have hear of another stimulus for the last 4 months. That isn’t happening in a snap

Reply
2
Related
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY $234 millones de dólares adicionales en beneficios SNAP para NY

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund

It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
informnny.com

New Yorkers push for minimum wage of $21.25/hour

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state’s minimum wage and then index it to match inflation. All of this happening just weeks after lawmakers voted in favor of a $32,000 pay raise for themselves.
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: SNAP recipients to get maximum benefit this month

New York state households that receive support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum benefit this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced. The money will translate to a $234 million infusion into the state economy and provide support for families as inflation has pumped up costs...
Mark Star

Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000

2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York

E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
NEW YORK STATE
wnypapers.com

Don't miss valuable tax credits on National Earned Income Tax Credit Day

Credits worth up to $11,097 are available to eligible New Yorkers. Submitted by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. On National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is urging taxpayers to review their eligibility for this valuable benefit.
94.3 Lite FM

2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY
J.M. Lesinski

SNAP Gets $234 Million in Federal Funding Boost for January

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made the announcement that all New York state citizens currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving the maximum benefits for the month of January, which is estimated to bring approximately $234 million in federal funding to the local state economy.
wwnytv.com

Nursing shortage to be focus of hospital picket

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An informational picket is planned next week at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center to bring awareness to what nurses, and the New York State Nurses Association say is a much larger, national problem. With staffing shortages, nurses say caseloads are too high. “Nurses just have...
WATERTOWN, NY
PIX11

Subway crime dropping: Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some encouraging news for subway riders from New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul. They said overall major crime is down in the systems, and they are asking more riders to trust that the subway is safe. PIX11’s Nicole Johnson has more in the video player.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy