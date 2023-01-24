New Yorkers to get maximum SNAP benefits for January

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

All households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month thanks to $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.

SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance . OTDA started issuing expanded benefits to some households in April 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic.

Although New York’s State of Emergency ended in June 2021, OTDA secured expanded SNAP benefits through February 2023. The expanded benefits will be ending in March.

As of November, there were over 1.6 million New York households enrolled in the food assistance program.

“SNAP is an effective tool in addressing food insecurity and these monthly supplements have had a tremendous impact on New Yorkers in need throughout the pandemic and its immediate aftermath,” OTDA Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said. “These additional SNAP benefits have been invaluable in ensuring individuals and families could better cope with rising food costs and access the food they need.”

