Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday

WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
BELLEVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident

(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Car stolen during repair at South County auto shop; tow truck also taken

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Auto repair centers and tow truck companies are becoming the latest victims of grand theft auto crimes across the Metro. “It’s gotten like the Wild Wild West out there,” says the owner of Union Weber Autocare, Mark Milles. “One police officer told me he arrested the same guy three times in an eight-week period.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Franklin County man arrested in connection with drug distribution operation

One man is arrested in connection with a drug distribution operation in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this month, detectives received information that someone was distributing drugs from a home in the 100 block of Rand Street in Washington. One man, Tony Ward, 36, of Washington, was identified as a suspect dealing narcotics from the home and other locations in the county. Ward was spotted at a car wash in Union on Thursday. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody. Ward allegedly had a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and 98 suspected fentanyl capsules on him.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

SLMPD: Man dies after fleeing from police, crashing in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, later identified as William Brown, III, was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a St. Louis County police officer tried to pull him over. The 20-year-old from Castle Point reportedly did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident

(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
BISMARCK, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

