Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
Family Tie Records Builds Itself By Building A Music-Driven CommunityVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Related
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
Twitter sued in London and San Francisco over alleged unpaid rent
Twitter is being sued by landlords in San Francisco and London after failing to pay rent on its offices, as new owner Elon Musk takes on extreme cost-cutting strategies that reportedly include simply not paying the bills. The crown estate in London, which manages property belonging to King Charles III,...
Gizmodo
Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Says Elon’s the Wrong Person for Social App
Elon Musk is now getting hate, or at least a few hedged quips, from one of the folks who founded his favored blue bird app. Twitter co-founder Biz Stone told The Guardian that Musk “doesn’t seem like [the right owner] for Twitter, but I could be wrong.”. Stone...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly Strives to Raise $3 Billion to Save Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is reportedly looking into raising $3 billion to offset the recent debt the company has accrued since he took over in October. The company is currently $13 billion in debt, according to people familiar with the matter, and Musk said in December that he planned to sell $3 billion of his Twitter shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Twitter faces lawsuits over unpaid rent for U.S. and U.K. offices
More landlords are taking Twitter to court over unpaid rent, this time at the social media company's headquarters in San Francisco and its British offices.
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at the Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022 but did so after “inconsistencies” in her care, an inquest was told Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported. Police coroner’s officer Claire Smith said Matthews’ phone revealed an order of the substance from Russia, as well as several visits to online forums discussing suicide methods. The Cornwall woman — who competed in the Fastnet...
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
TikTok reportedly threatened to terminate remote employees who don't live near their assigned office location
TikTok is requiring employees to live near their assigned offices, The Information reported Monday, as part of a broader crackdown on remote work.
The richest woman Seattle, Washington
The pandemic forced everyone to shop online, so Amazon won big. In 2021 alone, Amazon made $33.4 billion in profit on more than $469.8 billion in annual sales. So naturally, this enormous success made a lot of billionaires, and no one is more willing to give their money away than Mackenzie Scott, who lives in Seattle, Washington.
NBC Los Angeles
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Gizmodo
FTX's 'More Than 1 Million Creditors' Include Netflix, DoorDash, and Airbnb
The ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy of FTX is still trying to claw back the billions of dollars needed to make customers and investors whole. One problem with this lofty goal is the nearly 10 million FTX customers who still had funds on the exchange before its collapse are apparently being lumped in with FTX employees’ old lunch bills.
Gizmodo
Mexico’s Maya Train Threatens Artifacts and Pristine Environments
Mexico’s government is building a new train project that could have big economic benefits, but the tracks are going to be laid at the expense of fragile ecosystems and indigenous artifacts, alarming the country’s environmentalists. The train system, which is known as Tren Maya (or Maya Train), will...
This 'Cryptoqueen' scammed investors out of $4 billion, the FBI says. Then she boarded a plane and disappeared
Ruja Ignatova launched her cryptocurrency OneCoin with bold statements like, "In two years, nobody will speak about bitcoin anymore." Investors around the world flooded her with cash, but as OneCoin collapsed under criminal investigations, she boarded a flight to Greece and vanished.
Sam Bankman-Fried-linked townhouse in Washington, DC, goes on sale for $3.28 million after hosting political gatherings with vegan-heavy menus
This is one of many properties the crypto founder could offload as authorities seize hundreds of millions in assets, the NY Post reports.
Gizmodo
Elon Tries to Convince Tesla Investors That Twitter Isn’t a Problem, Really
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tried to convince investors that his chaotic ownership of Twitter was actually good for the electric carmaker, despite the fact that Tesla shareholders have seen their stock price plummet since Musk decided to buy the blue bird app on a whim last year. In an earnings...
New York State Suing Google, Could Destroy The Company As We Know It
New York State is suing Google. If NY wins the lawsuit, Google, as we know it, could be destroyed. Attorney General Letitia James recently filed a lawsuit against the digital company. Why Is New York State Suing Google?. To stop Google’s anticompetitive practices and order it to sell off various...
Gizmodo
Feet Data: $25 Million Lawsuit Accuses Foot Locker of Harvesting Details of Conversations About Your Feet
Move over, OnlyFans, there’s a new feet-sharing game in town. At least, that’s what the plaintiffs argue in a new $25 million class-action privacy lawsuit filed against Foot Locker on Monday. I’m sorry to say that even your feet data isn’t safe. Specifically, the allegation is...
Gizmodo
Amazon UK Workers Stage First Official Fulfillment Center Strike
Amazon fulfillment center laborers in the United Kingdom have launched the first company strike involving warehouse employees in the country’s history. The strike began yesterday in Coventry, demanding more than the 50 pence per hour wage increase that the company offered. The strike is being conducted by the GMB...
Comments / 0