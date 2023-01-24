ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Gizmodo

Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Says Elon’s the Wrong Person for Social App

Elon Musk is now getting hate, or at least a few hedged quips, from one of the folks who founded his favored blue bird app. Twitter co-founder Biz Stone told The Guardian that Musk “doesn’t seem like [the right owner] for Twitter, but I could be wrong.”. Stone...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly Strives to Raise $3 Billion to Save Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is reportedly looking into raising $3 billion to offset the recent debt the company has accrued since he took over in October. The company is currently $13 billion in debt, according to people familiar with the matter, and Musk said in December that he planned to sell $3 billion of his Twitter shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
New York Post

Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia

A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at the Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022 but did so after “inconsistencies” in her care, an inquest was told Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported. Police coroner’s officer Claire Smith said Matthews’ phone revealed an order of the substance from Russia, as well as several visits to online forums discussing suicide methods. The Cornwall woman — who competed in the Fastnet...
Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
NEW YORK STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman Seattle, Washington

The pandemic forced everyone to shop online, so Amazon won big. In 2021 alone, Amazon made $33.4 billion in profit on more than $469.8 billion in annual sales. So naturally, this enormous success made a lot of billionaires, and no one is more willing to give their money away than Mackenzie Scott, who lives in Seattle, Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
Gizmodo

FTX's 'More Than 1 Million Creditors' Include Netflix, DoorDash, and Airbnb

The ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy of FTX is still trying to claw back the billions of dollars needed to make customers and investors whole. One problem with this lofty goal is the nearly 10 million FTX customers who still had funds on the exchange before its collapse are apparently being lumped in with FTX employees’ old lunch bills.
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

Mexico’s Maya Train Threatens Artifacts and Pristine Environments

Mexico’s government is building a new train project that could have big economic benefits, but the tracks are going to be laid at the expense of fragile ecosystems and indigenous artifacts, alarming the country’s environmentalists. The train system, which is known as Tren Maya (or Maya Train), will...
Gizmodo

Elon Tries to Convince Tesla Investors That Twitter Isn’t a Problem, Really

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tried to convince investors that his chaotic ownership of Twitter was actually good for the electric carmaker, despite the fact that Tesla shareholders have seen their stock price plummet since Musk decided to buy the blue bird app on a whim last year. In an earnings...
Gizmodo

Amazon UK Workers Stage First Official Fulfillment Center Strike

Amazon fulfillment center laborers in the United Kingdom have launched the first company strike involving warehouse employees in the country’s history. The strike began yesterday in Coventry, demanding more than the 50 pence per hour wage increase that the company offered. The strike is being conducted by the GMB...

