I've loved the M&M's mascots since I was a kid, and as much as I'm sincerely a fan of Maya Rudolph, the fact that the spokescandies are on an indefinite pause does make me feel sad. Well, sort of sad. On one hand I have a sort of nostalgia for them, I remember playing with my red M&M toy, but on the other hand I'm not sure a child should see some of the commercials they used to have with these guys. Looking back I'm disturbed by some of the ad's cannibalism jokes, not to mention the sultry demeanor of the green M&M.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO