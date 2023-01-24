Read full article on original website
Related
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Bring the Love
Just like that, it is nearing the beginning of 2023 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are seemingly making two brand new lines for Valentine’s Day called Heartache and Heartthrob. The three champions getting new skins are Amumu, Caitlyn and Vi. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins.
Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule
The LCS has gone through a lot of changes for the 2023 season. The format is the same but the times and dates have changed and most of the teams have mostly new rosters. This should be an exciting time for the LCS for a lot of reasons and heading into the Spring Split, teams will be looking to show that they made the right moves. Since every game will be so important fans may be wondering, when does their team play and who is their opponent each week? To help answer that, here is the Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule.
When is Selection Sunday?
The college basketball season is in full swing. Fans are looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament to witness March Madness in all of its glory. Before that comes Selection Sunday. When is Selection Sunday?. Selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, March 12. Here are the other details. Date: March...
When is National Signing Day?
The college football season is over and teams are now looking ahead to next year. That starts with recruiting and National Signing Day. When is National Signing Day?. December has an early signing day, in the third week of the month, which just leaves National Signing Day. That will take place Wednesday, February 1. Recruits who aren’t signed yet can sign then or any day through April 1 of 2023.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Roman Reigns addresses The Rock/WWE WrestleMania rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Reigns appeared on Friday's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to hype Saturday's Royal Rumble event.
LCS 2023 Spring Split Awards Predictions
The LCS will finally be starting after a lot of anticipation. With a lot of moving parts, new dates, new times, returning GOATS and some great additions from all around the world, this season could be filled with a lot of twists and turns. Possibly more than LCS fans have ever had. Even still, LCS 2023 Awards will be given out but at the end of the Split when there is much more information. Here are the LCS 2023 Spring Split Awards Predictions.
When is the NFL Combine?
The NFL Combine is an event that allows NFL teams to see draft prospects up close. When is the NFL Combine?. The 2023 NFL Combine will begin on February 26 and players will leave on March 6. It will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here is...
LCS Picks Week 1 Spring 2023
The LCS is back for the Spring with every team making changes. Some LCS teams will look completely different while others will be had made some small changes. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to MSI. Here are the LCS Picks for Week 1 of the 2023 Spring Split.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0