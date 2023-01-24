ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

Estimated $2.3 million worth of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys

By Summerleigh Stones
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24g3xl_0kPWzoSd00

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. – An estimated value of $2.3 million worth of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys on Monday.

According to a Tweet by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, people discovered packages containing about 146 pounds of cocaine on Big Pine Key.

The drugs were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQlsh_0kPWzoSd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWMuf_0kPWzoSd00

Three bundles were found, each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine. The total weight of nearly 75 pounds was located by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road.

Another 25 bundles with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds were found just offshore of Big Pine Key.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
intheknow.com

Florida family races to save 22-year-old diver after he goes missing at sea for 2 hours

Family members of a 22-year-old Florida man rushed to rescue him after he got caught in an ocean current and went missing at sea for several hours. Dylan Gartenmayer was free diving off of the coast of Key West, Fla., with two friends on Jan. 19 when he did not resurface. He was caught by the powerful Gulf Stream current and was reported missing to his family about two hours later.
KEY WEST, FL
wqcs.org

Jury Unanimously Votes to Recommend the Death-Penalty for Steven Wolf

South Florida - Thursday January 23, 2023: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced that State Prosecutors have secured a guilty conviction and unanimous vote recommending the death penalty against a Florida Keys man who committed sexual battery and murder. The jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Wolf after...
MARATHON, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy