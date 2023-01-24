Estimated $2.3 million worth of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. – An estimated value of $2.3 million worth of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys on Monday.

According to a Tweet by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, people discovered packages containing about 146 pounds of cocaine on Big Pine Key.

The drugs were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Three bundles were found, each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine. The total weight of nearly 75 pounds was located by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road.

Another 25 bundles with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds were found just offshore of Big Pine Key.