Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
8 Texas locations make Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and of course, some Texas locations made the cut. Here’s where each Texas restaurant ranked on the list:. 15. Vietwich in Stafford. Yelp said the owner, who has competed on a...
everythinglubbock.com
The history of the Texas state flag on its 184th birthday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday marks the 184th birthday of the Texas flag. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839, on motion of William H. Wharton, Oliver Jones and others.
everythinglubbock.com
This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city
HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for 2023.
everythinglubbock.com
How fast can you merge in Texas?
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
everythinglubbock.com
Disaster Declaration issued for Southeast Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. These storms caused damage to homes and businesses earlier this week, according to the Office of the Governor. The disaster declaration, which includes Harris and Orange counties, will further support the State of Texas’ recovery efforts in response to extensive damage sustained due to tornadic activity in Pasadena, Deer Par, and neighboring Southeast Texas communities. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.
everythinglubbock.com
U.S. manufacturers to get high-tech workers in Juarez
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The border economy continues its post-COVID-19 recovery, with manufacturing in Juarez being one of the main drivers. Juarez has created 19,000 new year-over-year jobs compared to El Paso, Texas’ 5,800 and Las Cruces’ 3,500, according to the latest monthly Paso del Norte Economic Indicator Review from the Hunt Institute at the University of Texas at El Paso.
everythinglubbock.com
Abortion debate continues as thousands set to attend Rally for Life
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Alliance for Life said thousands of Texans were planning to join Gov. Greg Abbott and anti-abortion activists at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, set to commemorate their first gathering since the end of Roe v. Wade. “We’re going to celebrate, but also acknowledge that...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 27th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Breezy with a few clouds. Low of 32°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warmer. High of 60°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH. Warmer temperatures are expected around the KLBK viewing...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: January 26th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 24°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 50°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight will be cold and clear around the region, with some snowpack...
everythinglubbock.com
CBP seizes almost $900K in hard drugs in two Texas incidents
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized almost $900,000 worth of hard drugs from two separate instances in the span of two days. On Friday, CBP officers arrested a Mexican national at the Eagle Pass International Bridge. The man behind the wheel of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling into Mexico was referred to a non-intrusive inspection system examination where over four pounds of cocaine were found.
everythinglubbock.com
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — A second segment of the state-funded border wall is being built in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor’s plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren’t consulted. The 30-foot-tall steel bollards are going up...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas mother indicted on Capital Murder charge in 8-year-old’s death
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died last November has been indicted by a grand jury on a Capital Murder charge, District Attorney Dusty Gallivan confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s stepfather has also been indicted on a lesser charge. According to court records, Megan...
everythinglubbock.com
Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday, selecting Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. The announcement comes as the island struggles...
everythinglubbock.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter off coast of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 rattled people awake in Southern California early Wednesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 2:00 a.m. and was centered offshore 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and west of Los Angeles, at a depth of 14 kilometers.
Comments / 0