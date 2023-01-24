ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub

The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Architectural leaders prepare to hand keys to next generation

Celebrating its 35th year in operation, Integrated Architecture is also making a push toward its future. Integrated Architecture is led by one of its two co-founders, Mike Corby, who said he is all but ready to hand over the reigns of the firm. Along with Corby are four next-generation principals who are ready to take the foundations laid by Corby and co-founder Paul Dickinson and evolve into its next phase.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Over 2,000 lead line replacements slated for Grand Rapids this year

To help minimize lead exposure for residents, the city of Grand Rapids plans to replace more lead service lines in 2023 than any other year. The city earlier this week said it will replace approximately 2,037 lead lines this year — a progressive goal compared to the 3,100 total lines replaced in the past six years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fishbeck grows in southwest Michigan with newest acquisition

A Grand Rapids-area contractor continues to grow its West Michigan presence. Fishbeck announced earlier this month it acquired Kalamazoo-based environmental consulting firm Envirologic. The acquisition of the firm was completed Jan. 1. “We’re heading into 2023 feeling confident in a seamless transition, as Envirologic’s services, mission and culture align well...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time

Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

‘Retailtainment’ grows in West Michigan with expanding golf simulator concept

Indoor entertainment venues are taking retail by storm, and it is no different in West Michigan as a golf simulator brand continues its expansion. XGolf recently signed a lease for a suite at the Wilsontown Center, 4830 Wilson Ave. SW in Wyoming, according to Dave Denton, vice president at DAR Commercial Real Estate. The 8,456-square-foot space is XGolf’s third location in the area, joining locations in Grand Rapids and Holland.
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Local homeless care leader promoted to national CEO

The CEO of Family Promise of Grand Rapids is taking the helm of the organization at a national level. The Family Promise of Grand Rapids Board of Directors on Tuesday, Jan. 24, announced Cheryl Schuch, CEO of Family Promise of Grand Rapids, was promoted to CEO of Family Promise National.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Daddy Pete’s coming back in full swing

Thanks to an outpouring of community support, a Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening. Daddy Pete’s BBQ announced it will reopen its to-go location on Thursday, Feb. 2, approximately two weeks after the owners posted on social media they were closing it down. “Once my wife (co-founder Tarra Davis) posted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
freightwaves.com

Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years

An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
HOLLAND, MI

