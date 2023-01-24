Read full article on original website
stlpublicradio.org
Winter storm leaves thousands without power in rural areas around Rolla
Wet, heavy snow with accumulations of up to 7 inches have left thousands without power in rural areas outside Rolla. Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association is the primary utility provider for parts of 10 counties in south-central Missouri. As of midday Wednesday, the co-op was reporting almost 8,000 customers without power.
933kwto.com
Snow Totals and Road Updates: Winter Storm Hits The Ozarks
Snow totals across the Ozarks range from one inch to 12 from a winter storm that hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of 9:00 a.m., many highways in southwest Missouri have been cleared of snow. The exceptions are partly to mostly covered roads in the southeastern Ozarks where the most snow fell.
Ozarks First.com
Tuesday, January 24 Weather – Winter storm impacting the Ozarks
Happy Tuesday! After a calm start across the Ozarks, things will start to ramp up in a big way this afternoon. Models have shifted just a little, pushing snow totals higher in Springfield and north. The highest snow totals are still expected south of I-44 and into northern Arkansas. A...
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
KTTS
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
Fire totals Springfield house Thursday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire at Nettleton and Webster on Thursday, January 26, at about 8 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house is a total loss. Captain Davis said that the fire department conducted a search, but […]
KMOV
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It never fails, the winter storm warning is issued, and people feel the need to buy milk, eggs, and bread. These items are great for making French Toast on a snowy day, but there’s a psychological reason for these purchases. First, people do what they...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Public Works Department is urging people to please stay at home if they can so they can clear the roads
As the snow falls, the Lebanon Public Works Department is urging people to please stay at home if they can. The street department is prepared for this weather event. Two snow removal trucks will be on the street beginning at midnight Tuesday. Removal will be slow as the snow comes down heavily. The primary focus will be plowing major routes, around the hospital and other care centers. Snow is expected to diminish during the early-morning hours. The remainder of the street crew will begin work at 5 a.m. and will continue until all streets are cleared. With the fairly warm temperatures, salt and street chemicals are expected to be quite effective. This type of snow is the easiest to remove. If you don’t have to be on the roads tonight and early tomorrow, don’t. Drivers can clear roads better when there is less traffic. Please avoid parking on the road to make it easier for the plow drivers to do their jobs. To help prevent plows from blocking your driveway, facing the street, shovel and clear the area to the left of your driveway. Removal of this snow will help prevent snow from being pushed in front of your driveway.
KYTV
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries after their Jeep pickup hit a traffic signal pole. Officers responded to Kansas and Bennett Streets around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the driver told police he fell asleep while going northbound on Kansas Expressway. The crash...
fourstateshomepage.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence Co. Route CLOSED near Mt. Vernon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Route OO between County Road 1100 and County Road 1105 northwest of Mt. Vernon will be closed Friday, January 27th between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. MoDOT crews will be replacing damaged pipe underneath the road. Traffic will be impacted. Route OO will be closed...
kjluradio.com
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
houstonherald.com
Houston police issue report on nine-vehicle accident
The Houston Police Department has issued a report on a Jan. 19 accident that involved nine vehicles on a business parking lot. Police said Robin Sweatt, 57, of DeSoto, was the driver of a 2001 Ford truck that was pulling into a parking stall at the Houston Walmart parking lot. According to police, the vehicle accelerated and struck a Buick car in the front bumper. That set off a chain reaction that resembled a game of bumper cars — as vehicles struck others. The accident involved vehicles in two rows at the retailer’s parking lot.
KYTV
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
KYTV
Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 crash in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KYTV
Rezoning of intersection causes a stir for Nixa residents
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley says the popular App TikTok poses a security issue to millions of Americans from the Chinese government.
