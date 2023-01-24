ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Man found guilty of shooting at Roseville police officer during chase that shut down I-80

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUlOZ_0kPWyvQh00

ROSEVILLE – A man has been convicted of attempted murder after a 2021 incident in Roseville where an officer was shot at, prosecutors say.

The April 20, 2021 incident started as an attempted traffic stop near Harding and Douglas boulevards.

Roseville police say the suspect, Rafael Vital, led officers on a chase onto Interstate 80. It was there that police say several shots were fired at the pursuing officer. Vital was arrested hours later.

Prosecutors alleged that Vital fired a total of two shots at officers and Vital was charged with attempted murder of police officer, evading a police officer, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, among other crimes.

According to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, the now-27-year-old Vital was convicted by a jury back on Jan. 20.

Vital is set to be sentenced on Feb. 15.

