Freshman GOP congressman Andy Ogles ignores federal disclosure law
A NewsChannel 5 investigation discovered that the freshman Republican has never complied with a federal disclosure law required of all congressional candidates.
Court settlement lowers Tennessee concealed carry age to 18
(The Center Square) – Those who are 18 to 20 can now openly carry firearms in Tennessee after a settlement was reached between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the state. The settlement came as the result of a suit following Tennessee’s law on open carry restricting those who are 18 to 21 from being part of the allowance. The suit was originally filed in 2021 and then amended in 2022...
Proposed bills would make all Tennessee local elections partisan
(The Center Square) – Two proposed Tennessee bills would add to the partisan nature of all of the state’s elections, including local and judge races. One of the bills would require all races, including local and state elections, to be partisan with candidates declaring a political party. Another would require all voters to declare a party and only vote in that party’s primary elections. Companion bills SB 405 and HB...
Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions
A legislative committee charged with reviewing the state’s troubled juvenile justice system made more than a dozen recommendations on Wednesday that are expected to serve as a blueprint for General Assembly action this year. Among the recommendations from the Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice: constructing a new secure lockup for youth, adding mental health […] The post Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
