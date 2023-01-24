Read full article on original website
Related
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince and her unborn child are causing more problems for Nikolas Cassadine and his family.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Bad Moms: Why Willow Tait Is the Worst For Wiley
Willow Tait is under the impression, on General Hospital, that everything she does is for her children, and that she is the best mother who ever mothered. Nothing like Harmony Miller, the woman who raised her. And likely nothing like the biological mom who abandoned Willow at birth. That’s what Willow thinks. And that’s what Michael Corinthos is encouraging her to think. But, we’re sorry, that’s not what we’re seeing.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
soaphub.com
Is It Time For Liz Webber To Tell Laura Her General Hospital Secrets?
Liz Webber has pretty much been on her own since she arrived on General Hospital at 15 years old. Sure, she could lean on her grandmother Audrey Hardy, but her parental units were missing in action during all of her huge life moments. You know who filled the gap? Her then-boyfriend and future ex-husband Lucky’s mom, Laura. So should she tell Laura what she’s been up to?
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Quartermaine Favorite Returning
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the ABC soap. A Quartermaine favorite and powerhouse actress is returning to the soap. Jane Elliot is coming home as Tracy, this spring. The character is set to surface in April.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Josslyn Will React To Dex’s Real Agenda
GH spoilers will eventually point to Josslyn Jacks finally learning that her new squeeze isn’t a mob flunky, but actually an undercover employee of her brother, Michael Corinthos. And when that does happen, Joss will have a choice to make. GH Spoilers Speculation. Will learning that Dex Heller (Evan...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet
For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Star Tests Positive for COVID-19
General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is dealing with a bout of COVID-19. On Instagram, she confirmed her positive diagnosis and opened up about battling the illness. She also penned a lengthy message about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grahn began her message, which came alongside a selfie,...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
Are ‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Still Together? Details on Marriage, Family
Today host Craig Melvin found love in the workplace with fellow reporter Lindsay Czarniak. The pair got married in 2011 and have both taken major leaps in their careers since then. Scroll for details on whether the newscasters are still married. When Did Craig Melvin Meet Lindsay Czarniak?. Craig and...
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
Famed Soap Opera and Broadway Star Dies
Famed soap opera and Broadway star Ben Masters has reportedly died following complications related to an illness, a family spokesperson announced Thursday. Masters, who first came to prominence on Broadway in the 1970s, eventually gaining widespread fame for his role on the NBC soap opera "Passions," reportedly died Wednesday. Masters had battled dementia for years, dying of complications due to Covid-19, according to People.
soaphub.com
Fake It Till You Make It: Does Esme Prince Really Have Amnesia on General Hospital?
Esme Prince made her eyes wide and her voice soft and innocent as she swore she didn’t remember anything on General Hospital. How she got pregnant, where she’s been all these months, not to mention why she did all those horrible things everyone is saying she did before.
General Hospital leaves fans in the dark as Adam Huss returns to tape the final scenes of the Cassadine Prince
Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Adam Huss has returned to tape the final scenes as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Huss has stepped in twice before when Marcus Coloma was dealing with Covid-19. GH viewers have been waiting to find out the fate of the Cassadine Prince ever since it was reported that Marcus Coloma was fired from the role. When he got the news the actor was said to have refused to tape his final scenes but a representative for Coloma said he did not walk off without taping his last episodes.
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
SheKnows
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
soaphub.com
Joshua Benard, Son Of GH Star Maurice Benard, Suffers Medical Crisis
Joshua Benard has checked into General Hospital as college student Adam. Now, the young actor has checked into a real emergency room after suffering a painful injury to his back. Joshua Benard Reports He Broke His Back. “I just broke my back,” Joshua Benard posted on Twitter. Understandably, he’s in...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 10: Sonny Tells Nina A Horrifying Truth
GH spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, reveal shocking revelations, family frustrations, police investigations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Nina Can’t Believe Her Ears. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was just idly looking at the...
soaphub.com
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
General Hospital viewers will see a dark side of Cameron Webber
On General Hospital one of the nicest people in Port Charles has been Cameron Webber but this is about to change. Spoilers tease that Cam may soon realize the real reason Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy broke up with him and express his outrage. He knows that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) has been hanging around Joss and Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) even suggested Dex is the reason Joss broke up with Cameron.
Comments / 0