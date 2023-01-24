Narcotics and hazardous substances ruled out as possible causes for illness that affected over two dozen inmates and guards at Hillsboro prison. However, Anders Lindall , a spokesperson for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3, the union representing prison staff was not satisfied with the investigation. He stated that the Corrections Department needs to look into the matter further. Anders added that the department needs to have answer quicker when such emergencies occur. div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

HILLSBORO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO