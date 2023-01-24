Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
Illinois State Police asks to consolidate federal gun ban lawsuits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more legal challenges to Illinois’ new semiautomatic weapons ban, the Illinois State Police is asking the courts to consolidate the federal lawsuits into one. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the […]
WAND TV
Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
wlds.com
US 67 Crash Claims Life of Greene County Woman
According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this afternoon, the accident happened at approximately 7:15 am at the intersection of US 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road. 66-year-old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the report, Crabtree was wearing a seat belt...
newschannel20.com
Springfield FY2024 budget allows three new firehouses to be built
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield will be building three new firehouses. These new firehouses will be built from the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget. This is something the city has been working to do for years and now, 2024’s budget will allow for three new firehouses to be built in the city.
wlds.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Rural Morgan Burglary
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in its investigation into a recent burglary. According to a Morgan, Scott & Cass County Crime Stoppers report, sometime in the last 3 months unknown person(s) entered a farm building in the 600 block of Trinity Church Road in Northwestern Morgan County. Once inside the building, the unknown persons removed various hand tools, cordless power tools, and a chainsaw.
advantagenews.com
East Alton shooter facing new charges
An Alton man sentenced this week in an East Alton attempted murder case is facing similar charges out of California and Nevada. 31-year-old Berton Newton is charged in connection with shooting incidents in Las Vegas in mid-December 2021 and in Fresno in January 2022. He remains held in the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to an Illinois prison.
WAND TV
Police: Man struck by train sent to hospital
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office a man was struck by a train in Springfield and sent to the hospital. Police said officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in Chesterfield, Illinois murder
A 39-year-old Medora man has been found guilty in the 2018 murder of a Chesterfield, Illinois woman. A Macoupin County jury deliberated for a little less than three hours before handing down a verdict of First-Degree Murder against David W. Buck Jr., who killed then-34-year-old Rachel Warren. He was also...
taylorvilledailynews.com
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police Chief speaks on gun crime
The Alton Police Department responds to gun crimes on a routine basis, and many of those arrested are young men and juveniles. It troubles Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who tells The Big Z he sees a lot of multi-generational criminals in the city. Your browser does not support the...
Man hit by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and Guards
Narcotics and hazardous substances ruled out as possible causes for illness that affected over two dozen inmates and guards at Hillsboro prison. However, Anders Lindall , a spokesperson for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3, the union representing prison staff was not satisfied with the investigation. He stated that the Corrections Department needs to look into the matter further. Anders added that the department needs to have answer quicker when such emergencies occur. div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
newschannel20.com
$15 million preservation investment at historic Old State Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Old State Capitol State Historic Site in Springfield is receiving a $15.1 million preservation investment. the $15.1 million is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. Years of deferred maintenance are being addressed both inside and outside of the historic site in the heart...
wmay.com
Young man loses his life after being struck by train
The young man who was struck by a train earlier this week in Springfield has succumbed to his injuries. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 18-year-old Logan Pierceall died Thursday evening at HSHS St. John’s Hospital from the multiple, blunt force injuries he suffered when he was hit by the train Tuesday morning near Camp Butler and Laverna Roads.
newschannel20.com
Overflow shelter open 24 hours in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the forecasted weather, the overflow shelter located at 221 N. 11th Street will be open 24 hours from Wednesday, January 25 through Thursday, January 26, in the morning. Any individual needing a place to go or shelter during the cold will be directed to...
933kwto.com
Weekend Crackdown on Drunk Driving
Springfield Police cracked down on drunk driving over the weekend, conducting a DWI saturation patol. Over 80 traffic stops were made, with drivers being stopped for behaviors commonly associated with intoxicated driving. Out of those 88 stops, there were 57 citations, 64 Warnings, 7 DWI arrests, and 4 misdemeanor warrant...
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused in Friday drive-by gun incident
An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry. That’s...
newschannel20.com
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
Comments / 0