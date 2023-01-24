ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Nashville personal trainer expected to plead guilty to charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Once named one of Nashville’s most popular trainers, Nikko Glasper is expected to plead guilty Monday to criminal charges after being accused of taking naked photos of female clients without their knowledge and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos, WSMV4 Investigates has confirmed.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victim identified in deadly Napier apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who was shot and killed overnight in Nashville’s Napier community has been identified as 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Taylor was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Nashville woman sentenced in ponzi scheme

Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of Veterinarian Medicine in the country and is the largest. Updated: 3 hours ago. Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department will retire after serving the community for more...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County. At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings. Deputies activated their police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fire damages Hermitage apartment

A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 8...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN

