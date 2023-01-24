Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Prosecution rests its case in murder trial of Nashville nurse killed on highway
The state wrapped its proof Friday afternoon in the murder of a Nashville nurse on I-440.
WSMV
LIVE: Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial continues following emotional few days
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The trial of two men charged with the murder of a Nashville nurse while she drove to work in December of 2020 moves into its third day of witness testimony on Friday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with shooting Caitlyn Kaufman on December 3,...
WSMV
Nashville personal trainer expected to plead guilty to charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Once named one of Nashville’s most popular trainers, Nikko Glasper is expected to plead guilty Monday to criminal charges after being accused of taking naked photos of female clients without their knowledge and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos, WSMV4 Investigates has confirmed.
'He shot up the car:' Informant testifies to Kaufman jury what happened
Several people had to leave the courtroom today as details of exactly how Kaufman died were shared. The 26-year-old nurse was shot and killed driving to work in December 2020.
WSMV
Defendant in Caitlyn Kaufman murder nearly falls asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Devaunte Hill and James Cowan stand trial this week for the murder of a Nashville nurse on the interstate two years ago, attendees witnessed an odd occurrence in the courtroom on Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 on...
WSMV
Victim identified in deadly Napier apartment shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who was shot and killed overnight in Nashville’s Napier community has been identified as 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Taylor was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to...
Witness testimony from first-responder, lead detective on Nashville nurse murder
Thursday begins the second round of testimony in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman, a 26-year-old Nashville nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 while driving to work in December 2020.
WSMV
Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony from the stand in Nashville murder trial
Emotional opening statements kicked off the murder trial of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. The 26-year-old St. Thomas ICU nurse was found shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020.
Jury selected in murder trial of Nashville nurse
A jury was selected Tuesday afternoon for the murder trial of a Nashville nurse.
fox17.com
Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
wvlt.tv
Nashville woman sentenced in ponzi scheme
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of Veterinarian Medicine in the country and is the largest. Updated: 3 hours ago. Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department will retire after serving the community for more...
WSMV
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County. At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings. Deputies activated their police...
22-year-old man killed in Lafayette Street shooting
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.
WSMV
Fire damages Hermitage apartment
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 8...
Nashville pastors reflect on Tyre Nichols case ahead of video release
Nashville pastors are deciding if they want to watch the video of Tyre Nichols' Memphis traffic stop when it is released Friday.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
WSMV
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
Comments / 0