The Storage Acquisition Group Announces the Sell of the Centennial American Properties Self-Storage Portfolio

Greenville Water CEO David H. Bereskin is retiring after 12 years at the utility. Breskin’s last day will be March 3, according to a Greenville Water news release. During Bereskin’s tenure, he ensured that Greenville Water’s primary focus was on the interests of the customer, providing the best possible quality water at affordable prices in a sustainable fashion, the release stated. In times of unprecedented inflation, Greenville Water has been able to keep rates at the same pricing for six years while maintaining its AAA rating with all three bonding agencies and providing drinking water of incomparable quality.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO