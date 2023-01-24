The Storage Acquisition Group Announces the Sell of the Centennial American Properties Self-Storage Portfolio

Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2022, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 36 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg resulting in $3.2 billion in capital investment and creation of 1,742 new jobs. “That’s roughly $8.8 million every single day of the year circulating throughout our...
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Retail and dining center starting to take shape in Anderson
A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Green Laundry Lounge: A Modern Laundromat Taking the Hassle Out of Laundry in Greer, SC
What do laundry, coffee, and wifi have to do with each other? You’ll find all three at Green Laundry Lounge in Greer, SC. This modern, eco-friendly laundromat is not what you imagine when you think of the typical laundromat. It’s bright, incredibly clean, modern, and comfortable. They offer a variety of services from self-service to drop-off services, all geared to take the hassle out of laundry day.
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Greenwood County residents work to secure funding and replace 130-year-old dam before it breaches
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The Upstate has a big dam problem. And its ripple effect impacts communities miles downstream. Now, a group of more than a thousand concerned residents is working together to prevent what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in South Carolina history. "If that...
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized
Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville Water CEO to step down
Greenville Water CEO David H. Bereskin is retiring after 12 years at the utility. Breskin’s last day will be March 3, according to a Greenville Water news release. During Bereskin’s tenure, he ensured that Greenville Water’s primary focus was on the interests of the customer, providing the best possible quality water at affordable prices in a sustainable fashion, the release stated. In times of unprecedented inflation, Greenville Water has been able to keep rates at the same pricing for six years while maintaining its AAA rating with all three bonding agencies and providing drinking water of incomparable quality.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Following the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, we're clearing the air on Virginia's smoking policies for casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bad luck isn’t the reason Orga Boone’s first trip to bet big came up short Tuesday. “I went in there and accomplished what I came to do, but with the smoke [smell] it just kind of pushed me out," she said. Amid the excitement...
Smoking in casinos isn’t just a complaint in Virginia. Employees want a ban at a Pennsylvania casino, too.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Since Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened Monday, casino-goers have posted a slew of Google reviews mentioning a prominent smell of cigarette smoke. Casino-goers voiced complaints about the smell to 13News Now crews on-site and online. The casino marks the first fully operational and permanent casino in Virginia....
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
Convicted Va. employee speaks out; gov. works to address waste, fraud & abuse
A News 3 Investigation has been looking into waste, fraud, and abuse in government agencies and tracked down a former state employee who said he was very remorseful for his decisions.
furman.edu
As Xanthene Norris ends political career, her impact on Greenville continues
Nathaniel Cary of The Post and Courier takes a look back at the career of Furman University alumna Xanthene Sayles Norris M’71, civil rights activist, educator and public servant. Now 93, Norris is stepping away from her quarter-century post with Greenville County Council. Taking her place in District 23 is Alan Mitchell who has been on the receiving end of Norris’s counsel.
