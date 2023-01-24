Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Widow Speaks Out: Has 'No Doubt' Saw Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier
The widow who saw her late husband, who died nine years ago, eating at an Indian restaurant in a new video posted on Facebook, is now speaking out. Lucy Watson made plenty of people curious when she commented on a clip posted by an eatery in England called Spice Cottage. The video, captioned "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," seemed to just show lots of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, but Lucy saw something else - her late husband, Harry Doherty. In the comments, she asked, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??" The restaurant responded by saying, "Sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Princess Diana's Butler Responds to Prince Harry Referring to Him as "The Butler" in 'Spare'
Prince Harry felt he needed to tell his side of the story through his memoir Spare. While there have been various reports of the book upsetting members of the Royal Family who were mentioned in it, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has also admitted to being hurt by some of the contents of Spare.
‘101 Dalmatians’ Star Ioan Gruffudd Reaches Deal With Ex-Wife To Sell $2 Million LA Home After Revealing His Dire Financial Situation
Ioan Gruffudd and his ex-wife Alice Evans have reached a deal to sell their $2 million home after the actor claimed he could no longer afford to pay the mortgage, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gruffudd and Evans informed the court they will be listing the home that Evans currently lives in with their children. Following the close of escrow, both will receive $110k with the remaining money being held. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2021, Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans after 13 years of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for...
Sister Wife Spectacle: Cody Brown Turned Down By Potential New Wife
Reality TV’s Cody and Robyn Brown have reportedly been rejected by a young woman they were courting after what a source says was a disastrous first meetup. The report comes from a recent episode of Tender Loving Care…? a podcast hosted by Pauline and Kate. The hosts told listeners that they have been in touch with someone claiming to be involved with the production of TLC’s Sister Wives. The source says the now monogamous couple is working overtime to become polygamists once again.
Which Nina Simone song was a tribute to the writer Lorraine Hansberry? The Saturday quiz
From Joe Biden’s birthplace to Fuzzypeg, test your knowledge with the Saturday quiz
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
Cops Called To Britney Spears' Home
Police are confirming that Britney Spears is okay after concerned fans called the cops to her house in southern California. TMZ reports it's believed they thought she was in danger after deleting her Instagram account -- something she's done numerous times in the past. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office visited...
