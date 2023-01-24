Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
SFGate
Breed’S Proposal To Expedite City Hiring Process Given Go-Ahead
San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan to expedite the city's hiring process was approved by the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday. The city of San Francisco is currently facing a vacancy rate of over 13 percent for permanent positions, which is double its pre-COVID rate. Nearly 4,600 positions are vacant across all city agencies, including essential jobs like bus operators, police officers and public works personnel.
SFGate
Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
San Francisco population declines again, hitting lowest level since 2012
Every Bay Area county declined in population last year.
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
SFGate
Bart Reporting Delays Due To Unschedule Maintenance In Oakland
BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City. BART is also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate...
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far are coming to the SF Bay Area
The sun shone bright amid clear skies over the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday afternoon, but cold, wet weather is on the way this weekend.
Come for the beer, stay for the great views and food in SF's Potrero Hill
Potrero Hill can feel a bit like an island amidst San Francisco's bustle.
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
Fascinating facts you might not know about SF's Transamerica Pyramid
An air of mystery surrounds the 50-year-old landmark.
San Francisco invented cioppino. Sotto Mare serves the city’s best.
"It's nostalgic and comforting, it can feed a crowd, and you even get to wear a fun bib while eating it."
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
SFGate
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
SFGate
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
1 person killed in fire at SF apartment complex, SFFD says
Bystanders also rescued three people from the apartment, who did not require medical attention.
SFGate
Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80
RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
BART director punished for 'cotton-picking' comment during meeting
BART director John McPartland was censured by his fellow directors on Thursday.
SFGate
Former Energy Company Exec Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In $15 Million Fraud Case
SAN JOSE (BCN) A former energy company executive was sentenced to five years in federal prison for defrauding investors of more than $15 million, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Department of Justice. Joey Stanton Dodson, the former executive chairman and managing partner of Citadel Energy Partners, pleaded guilty...
Names of victims in Half Moon Bay mass shooting released
The names of six of the seven people who were shot and killed in Half Moon Bay were released Wednesday.
