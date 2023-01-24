San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan to expedite the city's hiring process was approved by the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday. The city of San Francisco is currently facing a vacancy rate of over 13 percent for permanent positions, which is double its pre-COVID rate. Nearly 4,600 positions are vacant across all city agencies, including essential jobs like bus operators, police officers and public works personnel.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO