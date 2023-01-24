ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

Breed’S Proposal To Expedite City Hiring Process Given Go-Ahead

San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan to expedite the city's hiring process was approved by the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday. The city of San Francisco is currently facing a vacancy rate of over 13 percent for permanent positions, which is double its pre-COVID rate. Nearly 4,600 positions are vacant across all city agencies, including essential jobs like bus operators, police officers and public works personnel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Bart Reporting Delays Due To Unschedule Maintenance In Oakland

BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City. BART is also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80

RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
RICHMOND, CA

