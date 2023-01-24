ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Tested: Brydge ProDock offers instant connectivity for desktop setups, at a price

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HQko_0kPWyHYz00

The Brydge ProDock is effectively a modern take on a product Apple launched way back in the mists of time (well, 1992): The Macintosh Duo Dock. The idea is to be able to instantly switch between using a Mac laptop as a mobile and desktop device.

There have been a number of third-party takes on this idea. The Brydge ProDock is arguably the best of these – but also the most expensive …

The Macintosh Duo Dock

Apple’s Macintosh Duo Dock felt incredibly futuristic when it launched back in 1992. When you got back to your desk with your PowerBook Duo, you inserted it in the dock. Just like Apple’s CD and DVD drives, as soon as you inserted it part way, a motor would draw it in the rest of the way.

This would automatically mate it to a massive 152-pin docking connector, allowing the use of all the accessories – which remained permanently connected to the dock. When you were ready to leave, an eject button used the same motor to hand the machine back to you. It was a good 9.75 on the coolness scale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21K7Hu_0kPWyHYz00

Subsequent third-party docks

Other companies have adopted the same basic concept for modern MacBooks.

In 2015, for example, there was the Henge Dock. With this one, you placed your MacBook onto the platform, and motors then pushed the connectors into the ports on your Mac, activating the 13 ports on the back of the device.

In 2021, Brydge took a slightly different approach with its MacBook Vertical Dock. Instead of providing you with a mass of different ports, it just provided a single-cable connection to a monitor. The emphasis here was more on convenience and space-saving, rather than connectivity.

The Brydge MacBook Vertical Dock is a different type of dock. It doesn’t offer any extra ports; instead, it offers you an instant, neat, and desk-space saving way to instantly connect your MacBook to your monitor. Just slide the MacBook down into the dock, and you’re connected.

The Brydge ProDock

The Brydge ProDock (or Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook Docking Station, to give it its full name) essentially combines both functions in one.

A vertical format means that the MacBook occupies less space on your desk when docked – and you still get a single-cable connection to your monitor – but it also offers you a comprehensive set of built-in ports.

Look and feel

You can usually count on Brydge for premium-looking products. Indeed, its aluminum iPad keyboards always looked like they were made by Apple.

The ProDock does look stylish, but there’s more visible plastic than anodised aluminum.

My biggest issue with the physical design is the large footprint. The inclusion of a MagSafe-compatible wireless phone charger is a nice touch, but it’s horizontal, rather than vertical. That means the footprint of the ProDock is significantly larger than it would otherwise need to be. Given that saving space is one of the functions of the dock, that seems an odd choice.

Overall, the footprint is a pretty chunky 8×8 inches – plus you need additional space at the rear for the things plugged into all those ports. In my case, that adds almost another three inches to the effective footprint on my desk.

Setup

The ProDock is sold as a single unit suitable for three different machines:

  • M2 MacBook Air
  • 14-inch MacBook Pro
  • 16-inch MacBook Pro

To facilitate this, three different enclosures are provided, and it takes just 30 seconds to attach the appropriate one using the supplied allen wrench. To accommodate the different positions of the USB-C ports, there’s also a sliding mechanism which you need to set to either 14-inch or 16-inch position.

There’s one additional piece of setup if you’re using macOS Ventura. New security settings by default prevent accessories being used when the Mac is locked, so you need to change this:

> Privacy & Security > Allow accessories to connect > Always

All of this is a one-off step; once done, you simply slide your MacBook into the dock.

Connectivity

You get:

  • 1x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) upstream port, inc 98W power delivery (inside the sleeve)
  • 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) downstream ports
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-C) port
  • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A) ports
  • 1x 1-Gig Ethernet port
  • 1x SD card reader
  • 1x 3.5mm audio port
  • MagSafe-compatible wireless phone charger

The dock itself is powered by a supplied power brick. This provides 135W of power, of which 98W is made available to the MacBook.

In use

One of the biggest selling points of any dock of this kind is the sheer convenience it offers when switching between mobile and desktop use.

When you get home, you simply slide the MacBook into the dock, and you’re done. Similarly, when leaving, just hold one hand down on the base to prevent it from lifting, then pull the MacBook out.

That’s really all there is to say: it’s quick and easy.

Brydge ProDock: Conclusions

Even if you only have a single-cable connection to your Mac, it still beats having to put the Mac down, then connect it. Obviously the more accessories you have connected, the more convenient it seems.

But at $400, it’s a hard sell for convenience alone. For me, this is a pretty niche product, which really comes into its own for those who have multiple wired devices they need to attach – especially Thunderbolt 4 devices. In my case, it’s an external monitor, a couple of external drives and 1-Gig Ethernet.

Even then, you still have to weigh convenience and time-saving against the cost. That’s going to be a personal balancing act, so only you can decide.

One thing that may help is those swappable MacBook holders. One would hope that Brydge will make new ones for later MacBook designs, and sell them separately. In that case, you’ve got a dock that will work not just with your existing MacBook, but potentially a later upgrade, too. That helps the cost equation, but it does depend on enough people being willing to spend the money today to make it a viable product for Brydge. Only time will tell!

The Brydge ProDock is available for pre-order today from the company’s website, for shipping later this month. The cost is $399.99.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Gurman: New Apple Silicon Mac Pro will look identical to current model, lacks expandable RAM

In today’s edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reiterates his reporting that plans for a high-spec Apple Silicon Mac Pro have been cancelled. Moreover, Gurman says the Apple Silicon Mac Pro (featuring merely an M2 Ultra chip) will also look identical to the current Intel Mac Pro, so customers should not expect any major design change. The product will also not support expandable RAM, as the Apple Silicon architecture means all memory is tied to the M2 chip.
9to5Mac

Apple to lean on LG for production of its first Apple Watch micro-LED display

Evidence continues to mount that the Apple Watch will switch to the latest-generation display technology starting in 2025. According to reliable analyst Ross Young, LG has started building a small production line for micro-LED displays ahead of Apple’s transition away from OLED. This also plays into Apple’s plans to start making its own displays for Apple Watch and iPhone in-house…
9to5Mac

Apple promises to detail why some apps are removed from the App Store

Apple’s App Store has very strict guidelines, and this results in many apps being banned there for breaking these rules. However, the company also bans apps from its store at the request of some governments – and this has concerned activists. But according to some Apple investors, the company has agreed to share more details about why certain apps are removed from the App Store.
9to5Mac

Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub with 60W charging hits low of $135 in today’s best deals

Closing out both the week and the year, it’s time to take a look at all of today’s best discounts that are now live. Leading the way is a deal on the Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub that’s down to a new all-time low of $135 at 20% off. Plus, we found a 30W dual USB-C/A charger that’s perfect for powering your on-the-go setup for just $13. Continuing on, there’s the meross HomeKit LED light bulb on sale for a low of $11. Keep reading to get all of the details on the best Apple deals of the day and much more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Dropbox users complain about broken AirDrop support on macOS Ventura

Multiple users of the popular cloud file platform Dropbox have been complaining about a new bug that causes AirDrop to no longer work for Dropbox files on macOS Ventura. The complaints follow the release of a new update to the Dropbox app for Mac that enables support for macOS Monterey 12.5 and later.
9to5Mac

Microsoft outage appears to be largely resolved, restoring Outlook, Teams, Azure

A widescale Microsoft outage had many users unable to access Outlook, Teams, Azure, and more. The company says it is rolling back a network change it believes to be responsible for the problem …. DownDetector started showing outages in the early hours of this morning, affecting a large number of...
9to5Mac

Apple drops COVID-19 test requirement, could WWDC expand in 2023?

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of companies around the world to change the way they work, and that includes Apple. However, as the situation is now more under control, Apple is changing its policies for employees again, who will no longer need to test for COVID-19 before going to the office.
9to5Mac

Battle of the Blocks: Here’s how the new Mac mini stacks up against the Mac Studio

Apple’s next-generation Mac mini with the M2 or new M2 Pro chip is here. It’s got more powerful CPUs and GPUs, up to 32GB RAM, up to 3 external displays, 8K output via HDMI, WiFi 6E, and the base models are even more affordable. The new desktop joins the more powerful Mac Studio, making the lineup more diverse. But is the Mac Studio overkill for most people with the new Mac mini to consider? Here’s an in-depth Mac mini vs Mac Studio comparison for how everything shakes out.
9to5Mac

Download the new 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers right here

Apple this week introduced a new generation of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is now powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. In addition to the hardware improvements, these machines come with new wallpapers – and you can download them right now here without having to buy a new 2023 MacBook Pro.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: January 16, 2023 – Apple Card’s $1 billion loss, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Ulysses: The ultimate writing app for iPhone, iPad,...
9to5Mac

M2 Pro and M2 Max benchmarked against every other current Apple Silicon chip

The new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are so powerful that most reviewers said that they are actually overkill for most Mac owners, even most of those doing video work. A new benchmark ranking shows how the machine stacks up against every other current Apple Silicon chip, from the A14 Bionic to the M1 Ultra (which still smokes the M2 Pro) …
9to5Mac

Poll: What is the best front-facing camera solution for the iPad?

In 2018, Apple redesigned the iPad Pro, and customers, including myself, were in awe of this beautiful piece of hardware. It was the first time Apple left the classic, Steve Jobs envisioned-designed, and gave us something completely different. A near-bezel-less design, with FaceID, a 120Hz ProMotion display, rear pin connectors for accessories, a new magnetically attaching Apple Pencil, and just amazing power for such a slim and clean device.
9to5Mac

Activation Lock is a great feature, but needs a rethink as 2020 Macs are turned into landfill

Activation Lock is condemning even 2020 Macs to a future as spare parts and landfill, by making it impossible for them to be restored to use. To be fair to Apple, the technology is only part of the problem – the other half is corporate policy in many companies that issue MacBooks to their employees – but it is an issue that only the Cupertino company can solve …
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy