Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Kenton nips St. Marys in taut scare
Yes, Kenton looked relaxed while edging St. Marys, but no autographs please after its 44-42 victory at St. Marys on January 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on January 27, 2022 at Kenton High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon outlasts Tiffin Calvert in topsy-turvy battle
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon collected a solid win over Tiffin Calvert in a 50-40 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with January 29, 2022 at Tiffin Calvert High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Millbury Lake hustles by Genoa Area
Millbury Lake charged Genoa Area and collected a 54-42 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 26. Last season, Genoa Area and Millbury Lake faced off on January 27, 2022 at Genoa Area High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Findlay Liberty-Benton hits passing gear early to lap North Baltimore
Findlay Liberty-Benton shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom North Baltimore 77-13 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and North Baltimore played in a 52-18 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville North outlasts Delaware Hayes
Westerville North stretched out and finally snapped Delaware Hayes to earn a 53-39 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 24. Delaware Hayes authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over Westerville North at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Grafton Christian knocks out victory beat against Columbus Beechcroft
Grafton Christian put together a victorious gameplan to stop Columbus Beechcroft 68-58 at Columbus Beechcroft High on January 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 21, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Dublin Coffman. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education
PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA. She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair. GALLERY: Celebrating 100 years of agriculture education in Shiloh.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown nips Newark Licking Valley in taut scare
Johnstown didn't flinch, finally repelling Newark Licking Valley 53-46 on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Johnstown and Newark Licking Valley faced off on February 2, 2021 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
The GCACC's 'Love Local’ event slated for Feb. 1-10
GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate local restaurants this February, with the return of their popular Restaurant Week ‘Love Local’ promotion. This year’s ‘Love Local’ begins on Wednesday, Feb 1 and runs through Friday, Feb 10. “Restaurants tend to...
richlandsource.com
Pleasant overcomes Clear Fork
Pleasant collected a solid win over Clear Fork in a 51-38 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 26. The last time Pleasant and Clear Fork played in a 49-45 game on January 26, 2021. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dover flies high over Massillon Perry
Dover's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Massillon Perry 56-27 in Ohio boys basketball on January 24. In recent action on January 20, Dover faced off against Wheeling Central Catholic and Massillon Perry took on Massillon on January 16 at Massillon Washington High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Buckeye Valley dismantles Whitehall-Yearling
Delaware Buckeye Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Whitehall-Yearling 59-28 in Ohio girls basketball on January 24. Last season, Whitehall-Yearling and Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with January 28, 2022 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Elmore Woodmore paints a victorious picture in win over Bloomdale Elmwood
Saddled up and ready to go, Elmore Woodmore spurred past Bloomdale Elmwood 48-36 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 26. Last season, Bloomdale Elmwood and Elmore Woodmore squared off with January 27, 2022 at Elmore Woodmore High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Wooster earns tough verdict over Mt. Vernon
A sigh of relief filled the air in Wooster's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Mt. Vernon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon, as it began with a 13-8 edge over Wooster through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South cancels check from Sunbury Big Walnut
Westerville South put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Sunbury Big Walnut in a 54-44 decision in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Westerville South drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Sunbury Big Walnut after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sandusky Perkins takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Tiffin Columbian
A deficit merely stoked the drama as Tiffin Columbian flashed past Sandusky Perkins 61-45 on Thursday in Ohio boys basketball on January 26. The last time Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian played in a 65-63 game on February 2, 2021. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Shelby native makes Mansfield Playhouse debut Friday in 'Unnecessary Farce'
MANSFIELD -- Duncan Hike is comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer. He knows the controls. He knows the road. He understands the signs. An 18-wheeler is his home away from home. The 26-year-old Shelby High School graduate chose to steer a different path this week.
richlandsource.com
NC State and Ashland County Community Academy team up to give Ashland more college opportunities
North Central State College has been providing students in Ashland, Richland and Crawford Counties opportunities to expand their education for over fifty years. In order to serve even more of those with a desire to further their studies, the college is partnering with Ashland County Community Academy to provide NC State classes in Ashland.
richlandsource.com
The youngest Jefferson's Ground Sloth was found near Millersburg in 1890
Even if you haven’t been to the Orton Geological Museum in Columbus (and shame on you for that!) it might still look familiar to some of you.
richlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as Kansas Lakota discards losing team Gibsonburg in pulsating tilt
It took overtime, but Kansas Lakota nipped Gibsonburg to earn a 43-38 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 26. Last season, Gibsonburg and Kansas Lakota squared off with January 29, 2022 at Gibsonburg High School last season. For results, click here.
Comments / 0