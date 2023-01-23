ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

richlandsource.com

Kenton nips St. Marys in taut scare

Yes, Kenton looked relaxed while edging St. Marys, but no autographs please after its 44-42 victory at St. Marys on January 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on January 27, 2022 at Kenton High School. For a full recap, click here.
KENTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon outlasts Tiffin Calvert in topsy-turvy battle

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon collected a solid win over Tiffin Calvert in a 50-40 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with January 29, 2022 at Tiffin Calvert High School last season. For more, click here.
TIFFIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Millbury Lake hustles by Genoa Area

Millbury Lake charged Genoa Area and collected a 54-42 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 26. Last season, Genoa Area and Millbury Lake faced off on January 27, 2022 at Genoa Area High School. Click here for a recap.
GENOA, OH
richlandsource.com

Westerville North outlasts Delaware Hayes

Westerville North stretched out and finally snapped Delaware Hayes to earn a 53-39 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 24. Delaware Hayes authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over Westerville North at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Grafton Christian knocks out victory beat against Columbus Beechcroft

Grafton Christian put together a victorious gameplan to stop Columbus Beechcroft 68-58 at Columbus Beechcroft High on January 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 21, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Dublin Coffman. For more, click here.
GRAFTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education

PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA. She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair. GALLERY: Celebrating 100 years of agriculture education in Shiloh.
PLYMOUTH, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown nips Newark Licking Valley in taut scare

Johnstown didn't flinch, finally repelling Newark Licking Valley 53-46 on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Johnstown and Newark Licking Valley faced off on February 2, 2021 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

The GCACC's 'Love Local’ event slated for Feb. 1-10

GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate local restaurants this February, with the return of their popular Restaurant Week ‘Love Local’ promotion. This year’s ‘Love Local’ begins on Wednesday, Feb 1 and runs through Friday, Feb 10. “Restaurants tend to...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Pleasant overcomes Clear Fork

Pleasant collected a solid win over Clear Fork in a 51-38 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 26. The last time Pleasant and Clear Fork played in a 49-45 game on January 26, 2021. For results, click here.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Dover flies high over Massillon Perry

Dover's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Massillon Perry 56-27 in Ohio boys basketball on January 24. In recent action on January 20, Dover faced off against Wheeling Central Catholic and Massillon Perry took on Massillon on January 16 at Massillon Washington High School. For more, click here.
DOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Buckeye Valley dismantles Whitehall-Yearling

Delaware Buckeye Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Whitehall-Yearling 59-28 in Ohio girls basketball on January 24. Last season, Whitehall-Yearling and Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with January 28, 2022 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
WHITEHALL, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Wooster earns tough verdict over Mt. Vernon

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wooster's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Mt. Vernon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon, as it began with a 13-8 edge over Wooster through the end of the first quarter.
WOOSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Westerville South cancels check from Sunbury Big Walnut

Westerville South put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Sunbury Big Walnut in a 54-44 decision in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Westerville South drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Sunbury Big Walnut after the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH

