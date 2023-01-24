ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Stefanos Tsitsipas makes Margot Robbie intentions clear after Australian Open win: ‘Absolutely’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0silpl_0kPWyD2500

Stefanos Tsitsipas wants to showcase his talents to a certain Academy Award nominee.

Fresh off his quarterfinal win Tuesday over the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka at the 2023 Australian Open, Tsitsipas’ post-match interview took a unique turn when he elaborated on his fondness for Australia’s own Margot Robbie.

“I mean, Australia’s such a great country. I like a lot of Aussie things, you know, one of my favorite actresses comes from Australia, Margot Robbie,” the Greek athlete, 24, said with a smile.

Big Margot Robbie fan 😂 @steftsitsipas #AusOpen #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/4EbaUSOQRi

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vdUd_0kPWyD2500
Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his quarter-final match at the Australian Open on Jan. 24, 2023.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJn3F_0kPWyD2500
Stefanos Tsitsipas speaks following his quarter-final win at the Australian Open on Jan. 24, 2023.
Twitter/Australian Open

Commentator Jim Courier asked Tsitsipas if he was making some sort of offer to the “Babylon” actress, 32.

“It would be nice to see her over there one day,” the tennis ace said, while pointing towards the seats.

Tsitsipas then verified he was “absolutely” extending an invitation to Robbie to watch him play, which drew cheers from the crowd inside the Melbourne Park venue.

Robbie, who is set to star in this summer’s highly anticipated “Barbie” film, is quite the sports fan. She’s attended New York Rangers games over the years and was spotted in the stands at Madison Square Garden in 2015 with her now-husband, Tom Ackerley.

Robbie has been married to the 32-year-old Ackerley, a British film producer, since 2016.

As for Tsitsipas, who will face Russia’s Karen Khachanov Thursday in the semifinals, he is reportedly dating Theodora Petalas, a junior strategist who works in London for a brand and marketing agency, according to The Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Australian Open prediction: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina odds, pick

Judging by the odds, it’s anybody’s guess who will win the 2023 Women’s Australian Open. World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka is a slight -130 favorite over World No. 25 and defending Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the finals, which will begin at 3:30 a.m. ET Saturday. This match has been a long time coming for Sabalenka. Although she is just 24 years old, the native of Minsk, Belarus has been a mainstay in the top 10 for a number of years now but never had her breakthrough moment at a Grand Slam. Despite being one of the best power players in...
New York Post

Yoko Ono claims she takes 4-mile walks — despite being ‘wheelchair-bound’

Yoko Ono goes for 4-mile walks to beat depression. The 89-year-old widow of The Beatles’ John Lennon — who is said to be struggling with mobility issues — shared the practice she follows to keep a clear mind. “There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” Ono, who lives in New York City, tweeted on Wednesday. “That gives me a real high.” The average length of a north-south block in Manhattan runs approximately 264 feet, which means there are about 20 blocks per mile, according to StreetEasy. That means Ono’s routine hot girl walks would be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Bride takes revenge on her exes — with surprise at her wedding

A toast to the “Table of Ex-Boyfriends!” One savage bride seated all her former lovers at one table during her wedding reception in Hubei, China on Jan. 8, according to a local report. The viral video with 2.91 million views on Weibo, one of China’s biggest social media apps, shows five men and two women at a round table, awkwardly passing wine bottles to drown them out of their misery. Guests wondered why she would involve her exes on such a magical day, but the bride wanted the men to “see what they’re missing.” If it wasn’t bad enough that the men were...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy