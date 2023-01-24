ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Brock Nelson pulls his own tooth out during Islanders’ loss to Maple Leafs

By Bridget Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdVME_0kPWyANu00

On Monday night, the Islanders lost two things: The game against the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 – making it their fifth loss in a row – and Brock Nelson’s tooth.

During the matchup, Nelson appeared to take an inadvertent stick to the face from the Leafs’ William Nylander, and collapsed to the ground holding his face. Cameras then panned to Nelson on the bench as he apparently yanked a tooth right out of his mouth.

“Hockey guy move,” the Islanders’ official Twitter account captioned the video.

Hockey guy move. pic.twitter.com/bxVNGxSACj

— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 24, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wx6EX_0kPWyANu00
Brock Nelson pulls out his tooth
SportsNet

Unfortunately, Nelson’s amateur dentistry didn’t give the Isles the spark they needed.

The Islanders scored first with Nelson and Sebastian Aho finding Anders Lee for goal with less than 30 seconds left in the first period. In the second period, Nylander answered for the Maple Leafs to tie it. Lee, though, quickly put the puck in the back of the net again to take the lead for the Islanders.

With seven minutes into the second period, Toronto started their scoring run. Nylander added another goal, and John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok, and Auston Matthews all followed with scores of their own.

“Our details and our awareness cost us,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “We’ve got to just absolutely get past that and clean it up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jos8p_0kPWyANu00
Brock Nelson
Getty Images

The Maple Leafs’ win brought them to 29-11-8, remaining second in the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, the Islanders’ loss dropped them to 23-21-5, currently outside of the playoff picture.

The Islanders next matchup is Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators, where they have another chance to break their losing streak.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Rangers still not yet playing best hockey as second half beckons

The 60 minutes the Rangers played in taking out a pretty good Golden Knights team 4-1 at the Garden on Friday night served pretty much as a microcosm of the now completed pre-All-Star portion of the season.  Because, other than recognizing the necessary stellar work provided by Jaro Halak in net, the Rangers weren’t all that impressive. They yielded a lot of chances. They never truly were in control. Their game was not quite buttoned down. That’s kind of the impression they have made through the opening 49 games.  Maybe that’s not fair, for in a business in which results constitute the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

James Dolan lauds Rangers’ Stanley Cup chances: ‘Really cooking’

Somewhere in between addressing Madison Square Garden’s controversial use of facial recognition software, which has somehow spiraled into a threat to ban booze at the facility, Rangers owner James Dolan offered some high praise for his hockey team.  “The Rangers are really cooking,” he said on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” on Thursday while sporting a scarf with the Rangers logo on it. “They’ve got a shot this year to win the whole thing.”  Dolan, who clarified in the Fox 5 interview that he doesn’t think the Rangers are a lock for the Stanley Cup, maintained his bullish stance on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ben Harpur views ‘every day as a tryout’ after uphill battle to Rangers

There was a point this past summer when Ben Harpur contemplated giving up hockey altogether.  It wasn’t until there was less than a week before training camps opened that the Blue Jackets signed the 27-year-old defenseman to a professional tryout contract, which went awry after Harpur was hurt in a fight during a preseason game against the Penguins. He was cut and then had to resort to another PTO with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.  After being called up in early December, Harpur was a healthy scratch for five games before he got his chance on Dec. 15 against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rangers shooting more but plenty of room for improvement: ‘We talk about it every day’

The words were spoken by Vitali Kravtsov but, honestly, they could have come from any player at any time playing reasonably well but not scoring. “I don’t worry about goals or points,” No. 74 told The Post a couple of weeks ago while he was in the midst of a run on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. “I think I’m getting chances so I don’t think about that.” The unit has since been disbanded. Panarin was up with Mika Zibanejad for the second straight game on Friday at the Garden against Vegas. Trocheck was on the third line,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Nets avoid Ben Simmons injury disaster, questionable for Knicks game

The early indications appear to show Ben Simmons has avoided the worst. Simmons, who exited Thursday’s loss to the Pistons in the second half with what was termed as knee soreness, is questionable for Saturday’s Barclays Center matchup with the Knicks, the Nets said Friday. Leaving the door open for Simmons to return without missing a game is positive for the team and Simmons, who has missed 11 games this season due to injury, several of which have involved his left knee. Simmons exited a Nov. 28 win over the Magic with knee soreness, which also arrived while playing the second end of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy