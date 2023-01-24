Read full article on original website
For an event so disastrous and dark, we sure love talking about nuclear war. Whenever there is a tension between the world’s superpowers, the topic seems to pop up again. With the recent war in Ukraine, the possibility of nuclear weapons being used again is on the table and the mass hysteria surrounding it has made a comeback. It’s many depictions in pop culture, like 1964’s Dr. Strangelove and recent Fallout games are now more culturally relevant than ever.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, retired General Philip Breedlove responds to the White House’s plan to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine.Jan. 25, 2023.
Sigal Samuel is a senior reporter for Vox’s Future Perfect and co-host of the Future Perfect podcast. She writes primarily about the future of consciousness, tracking advances in artificial intelligence and neuroscience and their staggering ethical implications. Before joining Vox, Sigal was the religion editor at the Atlantic. America...
KHARKIV, Ukraine — A cellphone video shared widely on social media shows a woman jumping up and down as she unwraps a gift. Inside the box is a red piece of paper, which she waves at the camera in excitement. “It’s a permit for Rynok Square for my Mercedes,” she exclaims. “The best present.”
Alliteration is ideal for literature. Is it instructive for politics? Today, crippling contradictions are joined by diabolical dilemmas and perilous paradoxes.
Included in the guidance is a list of medicines that nations should stockpile “fast” for “radiological or nuclear emergencies”. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance on how to survive a nuclear catastrophe, just hours after the EU warned that Russia “is at war with the West”.
A war with no end in sight threatens to loom over Biden and his expected reelection bid.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul discusses what’s next for Ukraine in its war with Russia following the promise of tanks from the U.S. and Germany.Jan. 26, 2023.
At least 11 people were killed across Ukraine during Thursday’s barrage of Russian missiles, just a day after western nations pledged to supply dozens of tanks to Ukrainian forces. NBC News’ Richard Engel has the details. Jan. 27, 2023.
