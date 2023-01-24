Mariska Hargitay Sends Warm Message to Fans in Celebratory Birthday Clip

The actress turned another year older on Jan. 23.

Mariska Hargitay is thanking fans for all the birthday love.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star celebrated her 59th rotation around the sun on Jan. 23, which she actually spent working on-set of the crime drama series.

The actress posted a heartfelt message of gratitude on Instagram, appearing genuinely joyful in the wholesome snippet.



She opened the video noting she was having "an incredible day" and sporting a 1964 shirt on-camera, along with a celebratory "it's my birthday" sash, which she mentioned she was greeted with upon arriving to work that day.

"The day has been profound, met with love and good wishes," Hargitay said, before adding, "Thank you, thank you , thank you for all the birthday love. I'm feeling very cherished and grateful."

The actress also shared a behind-the-scenes peek of the episode she's directing, showcasing a few members of her "dream team" clad in all-pink nurse scrubs.

"Thank you so much for all the birthday love. I’m feeling incredibly grateful. ♥️" she simply captioned the clip.

Followers and friends hit the comments showering the Golden Globe winner with adoration and good fortune for her new year of life .

"Happiest of birthdays; my hero!! I’m binging SVU right now in your honor…not that I don’t do it all the time anyway.😂 Thank you for being fearlessly you, it helps and inspires me to be fearlessly me every day. Nothing but endless 💜&✨ to you girl, I’m thrilled to hear you’re having the most wonderful day you deserve!!" one sweet comment from a fan read.

Costar Andy Karl wrote, "Living dreams on your birthday!!! The best!!" as his wife followed up with, "You are THE ALL TIME ALL GREATEST ALL THINGS😍 HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎊🎉🎂🎁🎈 🥰🥰🥰"

In a following post, Hargitay showcased a beautiful birthday cake decorated with pink and white icing-piped roses and lit gold candles .

Hilary Swank was stunned at the delicious-looking treat, reacting to the photo with "WOW 😍"

Someone else said it looked "almost too pretty to eat," while several others questioned who was responsible for making the sweet dessert.

Whoever did make the cake, here's hoping it was a scrumptious final touch to her special day!