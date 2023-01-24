ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Mariska Hargitay Sends Warm Message to Fans in Celebratory Birthday Clip

By Yasmine Coleman
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHi1I_0kPWxrw000

The actress turned another year older on Jan. 23.

Mariska Hargitay is thanking fans for all the birthday love.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star celebrated her 59th rotation around the sun on Jan. 23, which she actually spent working on-set of the crime drama series.

The actress posted a heartfelt message of gratitude on Instagram, appearing genuinely joyful in the wholesome snippet.

She opened the video noting she was having "an incredible day" and sporting a 1964 shirt on-camera, along with a celebratory "it's my birthday" sash, which she mentioned she was greeted with upon arriving to work that day.

"The day has been profound, met with love and good wishes," Hargitay said, before adding, "Thank you, thank you , thank you for all the birthday love. I'm feeling very cherished and grateful."

The actress also shared a behind-the-scenes peek of the episode she's directing, showcasing a few members of her "dream team" clad in all-pink nurse scrubs.

"Thank you so much for all the birthday love. I’m feeling incredibly grateful. ♥️" she simply captioned the clip.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Followers and friends hit the comments showering the Golden Globe winner with adoration and good fortune for her new year of life .

"Happiest of birthdays; my hero!! I’m binging SVU right now in your honor…not that I don’t do it all the time anyway.😂 Thank you for being fearlessly you, it helps and inspires me to be fearlessly me every day. Nothing but endless 💜&✨ to you girl, I’m thrilled to hear you’re having the most wonderful day you deserve!!" one sweet comment from a fan read.

Costar Andy Karl wrote, "Living dreams on your birthday!!! The best!!" as his wife followed up with, "You are THE ALL TIME ALL GREATEST ALL THINGS😍 HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎊🎉🎂🎁🎈 🥰🥰🥰"

In a following post, Hargitay showcased a beautiful birthday cake decorated with pink and white icing-piped roses and lit gold candles .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Hilary Swank was stunned at the delicious-looking treat, reacting to the photo with "WOW 😍"

Someone else said it looked "almost too pretty to eat," while several others questioned who was responsible for making the sweet dessert.

Whoever did make the cake, here's hoping it was a scrumptious final touch to her special day!

Comments / 1

Related
Clayton News Daily

Christopher Meloni Celebrates Wife’s Birthday With Family Photos From Fun Night Out

Christopher Meloni celebrated his wife in honor of her birthday yesterday, Jan. 21, with a few photos documenting the family's recent night on the town. The Law & Order star, 61, took to Instagram to pen a sweet note honoring his wife, production designer Sherman Williams, following her 63rd birthday. Alongside the note, he shared a few moments from a lively night out that gave us major FOMO.
BET

Janet Jackson Trolls Omari Hardwick On His Birthday

Janet Jackson celebrated her former co-star Omari Hardwick’s birthday in a hilarious way on Twitter!. Hardwick turned 49 on Monday (Jan. 9) and Jackson decided to walk down memory lane and post a photo from their 2010 film For Colored Girls to wish the actor a happy birthday. “Sending...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
talentrecap.com

Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough

Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving

Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Parade

Parade

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy