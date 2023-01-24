First Coast Varsity Weekly: 20 for Kenny as Crusaders' girls basketball win streak grows

The rebounding machine rolled on. The patient shots dropped in. Bishop Kenny's inexorable march continued forward.

With a 49-31 victory over University Christian on Monday, Bishop Kenny (23-1) stretched its winning run to 20 games. And after its 57-44 win over Oakleaf (19-2) on Thursday night, the Crusaders showed just how difficult it will be for any opponent to slow them down during the girls hoops postseason.

"For the girls to go out and execute defensively the way they did, it was great," Bishop Kenny coach Will Mayer said. "It's not just the person guarding the ball, it's the other people being in the right position to help. Really good execution on our end defensively."

Junior forward Clare Coyle led the Crusaders with her sixth double-double of the year (19 points and 14 rebounds), overcoming the latest outstanding offensive performance by Oakleaf senior guard Kaylah Turner, who scored 29. Against University Christian, Coyle added 14 more points to go with 14 from Reese Mayer and 13 from point guard Sophia Rueppell.

During the 20-game streak, Bishop Kenny has beaten all but two opponents by double figures, smothering opponents to allow an average of 28.6 points.

They're also moving into the position of favorite to bring home a first state title since 1992. Entering next week's district tournaments, the FHSAA ranks the Crusaders No. 3 in the state and No. 1 in Class 4A, above even perennial power Lake Highland Prep.

Thanks to a career performance from senior Mason Sword , the St. Joseph boys basketball dynasty isn't missing a beat in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference tournament.

The Flashes won their third consecutive SSAC title during the past week, winning 71-51 against Winthrop College Prep and 55-35 against Atlantic Christian on their home court.

Sword scored a career-high 41 points against Winthrop College Prep and added 20 more in the final. For the season, Sword is averaging 18.4 points to lead the Flashes, while Sam Wolff averages 4.1 assists and Larry Mitchell averages 6.6 rebounds.

The St. Joseph girls also advanced to the SSAC girls final, but lost 43-33 to Berean Christian. Kelly Cramer led the Flashes with 23 points.

More highlights from hoops tournament action over the weekend:

Bolles girls basketball unleashed 19 3-pointers to defeat Dunnellon 92-42, including eight threes from Abby Knauff (32 points) and six more from Ella Stakem (20 points).

(32 points) and six more from (20 points). At the Bishop Kenny Shootout, Kennedy Rosendahl scored 14 points and Morgan Gavazzi added 13 to fuel Ponte Vedra's 49-46 girls hoops win over Spruce Creek.

scored 14 points and added 13 to fuel Ponte Vedra's 49-46 girls hoops win over Spruce Creek. Ponte Vedra also won a tight contest in boys basketball at the Duel in Duval at Edward Waters, edging Ribault 46-44. Nathan Bunkosky scored 13 points and Ben Ritchie added 12 for the Sharks, overcoming a deep and balanced Trojans squad.

scored 13 points and added 12 for the Sharks, overcoming a deep and balanced Trojans squad. To close the River City Basketball Classic, senior guard Juan Barbista scored 13 points to lead North Florida Educational Institute to the 57-41 win over Panama City Bay.

Senators extend Gateway wrestling run

Make it four in a row for the boys from the beach.

Fletcher earned its fourth consecutive Gateway Conference wrestling championship in Saturday's tournament at Sandalwood, further strengthening its grip on the top spot on the mat in Duval County.

Although the Senators only recorded three individual titles (junior Cole O'Brien at 132 pounds, senior Josh Daltro at 160 and senior Toby Matson at 285), they earned top-four finishes in 10 weight classes.

The resulting tally of 211 points proved sufficient to hold off Westside, which led with five weight-class champions ( Jacob Jackson at 106, Olleon Hickmon at 138, Gha-is Cooper at 145, Nathan Williams at 152 and Ja'Cory Martin at 182).

The most outstanding wrestler award went to Matson, who overcame his opponents in a combined 1:55.

Triple threat for Oakleaf soccer

Seeing triple? When Oakleaf boys soccer is on the field, fans may need to get used to it.

Brothers Akindele May-Parker, Khiende May-Parker and Taiwo May-Parker scored in the same game for Oakleaf boys soccer on Thursday, a 10-0 shutout of Bishop Snyder in the regular season finale.

Senior striker Akindele, a top scorer for the Knights for the past three seasons, scored twice for his second multi-goal outing of the week, while sophomore twins Khiende and Taiwo also found the net.

Knights head coach Brett Rountree said it's the first time the three have all lined up together in high school.

Oakleaf has won four in a row entering this week's District 3-6A tournament, a bracket that includes three additional playoff contenders in Fleming Island, Nease and Ponte Vedra.

They're not the only family trio making a mark on the scoreboard in Clay County. Ridgeview's girls basketball team includes junior Nia Blocton , sophomore Nacoya Blocton and freshman Narissa Blocton , who are combining to average more than 26 points per game for the Panthers.

Episcopal basketball now red-hot

Only two months ago Thursday, Episcopal boys basketball was licking its wounds from a 62-22 shellacking at the hands of Providence.

They're on fire now.

The Eagles (15-5) entered the week on a five-game winning run, including three wins during the past week to launch Episcopal into the top four of the FHSAA rankings for Region 1-3A.

For years a team that tended to live and die with its outside shooting, Episcopal now fields a threat in the paint with the emergence of 6-6 forward Grady Schwartz . The junior scored 33 points, together with 30 from Beza Miller, to down Tocoi Creek 77-67.

The biggest highlight came Friday, when Episcopal traveled down Atlantic Boulevard to rival Bishop Kenny and halted the Crusaders' eight-game winning streak. Mercer-committed junior Kent Jackson racked up 26 points and sealed the win from the free-throw line, 48-43.

With that victory, the Eagles completed the season sweep of their two primary private school rivals, after previously defeating Bolles 57-45 on Jan. 6.

Fleming Island runner-up in duals

Another strong duals wrestling campaign for Fleming Island came up one step short of the trophy.

Fleming Island won its regional final against Tallahassee Lincoln 47-12 and its Class 2A semifinal against Merritt Island 51-18, before losing to Lake Gibson 37-19 in Saturday's Florida High School Athletic Association duals wrestling championship at Kissimmee Osceola.

Jhoel Robinson, Ethan Hoffstetter, Matthew Newman and Christopher Chop won contests for Fleming Island in the final against Lake Gibson.

It's not an unfamiliar result for Fleming Island, state runner-up for the third time. No Northeast Florida team has won a state duals championship since the FHSAA introduced the tournament in 2018.

In Class 1A, Suwannee eliminated Episcopal 51-27 in an all-local regional final, but exited the semifinal 49-18 against Jensen Beach.

Around the area

Brunswick offensive lineman Josh Walker committed to Virginia State football. … Ponte Vedra wide receiver Wyatt Rogers committed to Stetson football. … Bradford catcher Masey Padgett committed to Florida State College at Jacksonville softball. … Mandarin outside hitter Alani Salas-Garcia committed to Penn State-Behrend volleyball. … Ridgeview named Carl Jackson as head track and field coach. … Already on the watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and the McDonald's All-American Game, St. Johns Country Day senior guard Taliah Scott also earned selection to MaxPreps' midseason All-American watch list. … Former Episcopal swimmer Julian Smith , now at Florida, won the SEC men's swimmer of the week after victories in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and two relays. … The United Soccer Coaches ranked Bartram Trail second and St. Johns Country Day fifth in the latest national girls soccer rankings, while Mandarin came in third in the national boys soccer poll. ... Outdoor track and field practice opens Monday for FHSAA schools.

