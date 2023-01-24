ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

French biotech startup to establish its U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh

By Nate Doughty - Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A French biotech startup that’s developing a novel drug to help treat Type 2 diabetes has announced plans to establish its U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh.

To do so, AdipoPharma, which is based in the French city of Strasbourg, will build out its operations at a site within the former AGH Suburban hospital complex in Bellevue, which is also the home of a life sciences startup accelerator program from Innovation Works and Allegheny Health Network called AlphaLab Health.

AdipoPharma’s flagship PATAS drug aims to treat a patient’s resistance to insulin, one of the causes behind the disease. The startup also noted its drug marks “the first therapeutic breakthrough for Type 2 diabetes treatment in more than a decade.”

PITTSBURGH, PA
