Houston, MO

County commission continues work on 2023 budget

Members of the Texas County Commission met four days last week as it works to formulate a 2023 budget. •Approved a Boone Township contract for this year. •Visited with Stace Holland, TCMH CEO, on inmate care for the county. •Held budget discussions with the public administrator and sheriff. •Attended a...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
City focusing on two sections to complete fiber-to-the-home internet

Members of the Houston City Council last week hired a firm that will help accelerate connections to its Fiber-to-the-Home internet system that began construction about two years ago. The council budgeted $14,000 for the work across the city, which is divided into areas to make oversight of the system more...
HOUSTON, MO
PAUL KENNETH MORRISON

Paul Kenneth Morrison, Kenney to those who knew him best, was born Feb. 12, 1953, to Paul and Bernice Morrison in Galesburg, Ill.. He died Nov. 18, 2022. Kenney is survived by his three sisters, Diana Trentham (Dan) of Licking, Mo., Denise Brake of Republic, Mo. and DD Vandivort, of Nashville, Tenn. He would tell you he was an uncle nine times and a great uncle 16 times. He loved life and his family and taught us all many lessons through the years.
LICKING, MO
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night

(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
GoFundMe account created for St. Robert businesswoman who lost four family members in two traffic accidents last week

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family of a Pulaski County business owner who lost four family members within days of each other. Kimsha Rosenstell is the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert. Her mother died in a traffic crash last Wednesday in St. Robert, while her father and sister were hospitalized with serious injuries.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Texas County rate decreases slightly in December

Texas County’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in December from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The figure was 2.7 percent. The rate ranged from 4.7 percent in January to 2.1 percent in September. According to the department, the county’s labor force...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Houston police issue report on nine-vehicle accident

The Houston Police Department has issued a report on a Jan. 19 accident that involved nine vehicles on a business parking lot. Police said Robin Sweatt, 57, of DeSoto, was the driver of a 2001 Ford truck that was pulling into a parking stall at the Houston Walmart parking lot. According to police, the vehicle accelerated and struck a Buick car in the front bumper. That set off a chain reaction that resembled a game of bumper cars — as vehicles struck others. The accident involved vehicles in two rows at the retailer’s parking lot.
HOUSTON, MO
BERNICE JEAN CLEVENGER MORRISON

Bernice Jean (Clevenger) Morrison was born to Louis and Mattie Clevenger on March 13, 1933, and she died on March 3, 2020. Bernice is survived by three daughters, Diana Trentham (Dan) of Licking, Mo., Denise Brake of Republic, Mo., and DD Vandivort, of Nashville, Tenn., along with nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
LICKING, MO
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Murder suspect set for court date on Feb. 21

A suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Feb. 21. Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.
HOUSTON, MO
UPDATED: Large structure fire reported near Waynesville

UPDATED: Waynesville Fire Chief Douglas Yurecko reports crews were called to the fire just before 9 p.m. Monday night. He says an off-duty Waynesville Rural firefighter was passing by the home and assisted the occupants out of the structure befrore crews arrived. No civilian injuries were reported but one pet did receive burns. Units cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle

Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
BELLE, MO
County jail inmate charged after punching jailer

An inmate held at the Texas County Jail faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a jailer on Jan. 13. Harold L. Starks, 32, of 255 W. Highway 32 at Licking, is charged with second-degree assault – special victim (a class B felony). A deputy was advised that a...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

