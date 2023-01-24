Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
County commission continues work on 2023 budget
Members of the Texas County Commission met four days last week as it works to formulate a 2023 budget. •Approved a Boone Township contract for this year. •Visited with Stace Holland, TCMH CEO, on inmate care for the county. •Held budget discussions with the public administrator and sheriff. •Attended a...
houstonherald.com
City focusing on two sections to complete fiber-to-the-home internet
Members of the Houston City Council last week hired a firm that will help accelerate connections to its Fiber-to-the-Home internet system that began construction about two years ago. The council budgeted $14,000 for the work across the city, which is divided into areas to make oversight of the system more...
houstonherald.com
PAUL KENNETH MORRISON
Paul Kenneth Morrison, Kenney to those who knew him best, was born Feb. 12, 1953, to Paul and Bernice Morrison in Galesburg, Ill.. He died Nov. 18, 2022. Kenney is survived by his three sisters, Diana Trentham (Dan) of Licking, Mo., Denise Brake of Republic, Mo. and DD Vandivort, of Nashville, Tenn. He would tell you he was an uncle nine times and a great uncle 16 times. He loved life and his family and taught us all many lessons through the years.
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
houstonherald.com
Nearly all power outages resolved in Texas County; cancellations listed
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Some Texas County schools will not be in session on Friday. They are: Cabool, Licking and Success. Here are Missouri highway road conditions.
kjluradio.com
GoFundMe account created for St. Robert businesswoman who lost four family members in two traffic accidents last week
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family of a Pulaski County business owner who lost four family members within days of each other. Kimsha Rosenstell is the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert. Her mother died in a traffic crash last Wednesday in St. Robert, while her father and sister were hospitalized with serious injuries.
houstonherald.com
Texas County rate decreases slightly in December
Texas County’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in December from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The figure was 2.7 percent. The rate ranged from 4.7 percent in January to 2.1 percent in September. According to the department, the county’s labor force...
houstonherald.com
Houston police issue report on nine-vehicle accident
The Houston Police Department has issued a report on a Jan. 19 accident that involved nine vehicles on a business parking lot. Police said Robin Sweatt, 57, of DeSoto, was the driver of a 2001 Ford truck that was pulling into a parking stall at the Houston Walmart parking lot. According to police, the vehicle accelerated and struck a Buick car in the front bumper. That set off a chain reaction that resembled a game of bumper cars — as vehicles struck others. The accident involved vehicles in two rows at the retailer’s parking lot.
houstonherald.com
BERNICE JEAN CLEVENGER MORRISON
Bernice Jean (Clevenger) Morrison was born to Louis and Mattie Clevenger on March 13, 1933, and she died on March 3, 2020. Bernice is survived by three daughters, Diana Trentham (Dan) of Licking, Mo., Denise Brake of Republic, Mo., and DD Vandivort, of Nashville, Tenn., along with nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
houstonherald.com
Murder suspect set for court date on Feb. 21
A suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Feb. 21. Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
KYTV
Man accused of setting up camera in Cabool, Mo., convenience store bathroom posts bond
Missouri company Parent ProTech is working to keep kids safe online around the world. Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley says the popular App TikTok poses a security issue to millions of Americans from the Chinese government.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on persist DWI offender charge, state patrol says
A Memphis, Tenn., man was arrested Thursday for felony driving while intoxicated – persistent offender. Rickey L. McCoy, 53, was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to a sober party.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Large structure fire reported near Waynesville
UPDATED: Waynesville Fire Chief Douglas Yurecko reports crews were called to the fire just before 9 p.m. Monday night. He says an off-duty Waynesville Rural firefighter was passing by the home and assisted the occupants out of the structure befrore crews arrived. No civilian injuries were reported but one pet did receive burns. Units cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
houstonherald.com
County jail inmate charged after punching jailer
An inmate held at the Texas County Jail faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a jailer on Jan. 13. Harold L. Starks, 32, of 255 W. Highway 32 at Licking, is charged with second-degree assault – special victim (a class B felony). A deputy was advised that a...
Ozark County Times
Woman charged after man says she stole his vehicle after dropping him at court
A warrant with a $1,500 cash-only bond has been issued for the arrest of Dawn Flanagan, 41, of Gainesville, in connection with a case in which she is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. According to the probable cause statement filed in the case prepared by Ozark County Deputy...
kjluradio.com
Crawford County teen seriously injured in rollover crash south of Steelville
A Crawford County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash about six miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cole Barton, 18, of Steelville, was driving on Highway 19 Monday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve. Troopers say Barton overcorrected, overturned, and was thrown from the vehicle.
