Paul Kenneth Morrison, Kenney to those who knew him best, was born Feb. 12, 1953, to Paul and Bernice Morrison in Galesburg, Ill.. He died Nov. 18, 2022. Kenney is survived by his three sisters, Diana Trentham (Dan) of Licking, Mo., Denise Brake of Republic, Mo. and DD Vandivort, of Nashville, Tenn. He would tell you he was an uncle nine times and a great uncle 16 times. He loved life and his family and taught us all many lessons through the years.

LICKING, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO