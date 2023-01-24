An Akron police lieutenant has been suspended and lost his rank after an internal investigation confirmed he had consensual sex while on the job. The investigation by the police department's Office of Professional Standards and Accountability determined that Lt. Edward Patalon, now Officer Patalon, had sex with his now ex-fiance while on duty and took graphic pictures of himself in uniform at police headquarters and on assignment.

