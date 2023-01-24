Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
WFMJ.com
Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
WYTV.com
Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days. Police said that this was at the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers discovered a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old trying to hide in Mill Creek Park. They were called around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
WYTV.com
Boardman-based contractor attends court for third day in a row on theft charges
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A home remodeling contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers is due in court again on Monday. John Bartos, 40, of Boardman, appeared in Mahoning County Court in Canfield Friday morning. It was the third time in as many days he has faced a judge.
WFMJ.com
Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
iheart.com
Akron Police Officer Demoted And Suspended After Internal Investigation
An Akron police lieutenant has been suspended and lost his rank after an internal investigation confirmed he had consensual sex while on the job. The investigation by the police department's Office of Professional Standards and Accountability determined that Lt. Edward Patalon, now Officer Patalon, had sex with his now ex-fiance while on duty and took graphic pictures of himself in uniform at police headquarters and on assignment.
Police file charges against man accused of making bomb threat against a local school
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man accused of making a bomb threat against a local school. A man called Lawrence County 911 at around 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. Neshannock Police Department cleared the school...
City paying $39K to fired Youngstown officer facing criminal charges
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006
WFMJ.com
Salem funeral director sentenced to 90 days in jail for trying to bribe judge in OVI case
A Salem funeral director has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for bribery. Fifty-seven-year-old Robert Greenisen had pled guilty to charges of bribery. He was sentenced in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas to 90 days in jail plus three years of community control. The bribery charges stem...
Criminal charges pending after bomb threat at Neshannock High School
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Criminal charges are pending for a male who allegedly called Lawrence County 911 and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. According to a news release, the call came in at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday night. Police, school security and school officials removed employees...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 26, 2023
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges.
WYTV.com
Second suspect in custody on charges in woman’s overdose death
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men accused of supplying the drugs that led to a woman’s overdose death in February is now in custody. Alan Hunt III, 54, of Warren, was booked Wednesday into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter.
Teacher describes touching student inappropriately as ‘hiccup’: I-Team
A teacher at Warren G. Harding High School was suspended for two days and sent for additional training after administrators say he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old female student.
Boardman police called to investigate suspicious notes left at businesses
Police are investigating suspicious notes and paperwork that were deemed threatening and were left at Boardman businesses.
WFMJ.com
Suspects bail from stolen car after chase in Boardman, Youngstown
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Boardman Police are looking for two men who led a trooper on a chase from the township into Youngstown's South Side early Thursday. The chase began at South Avenue and Matthews Road just after 1 a.m. when a car ran a red light, according to troopers.
WFMJ.com
Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680
Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
WFMJ.com
Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn
Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
WYTV.com
Brothers sentenced for beating of Youngstown man
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three brothers were sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the robbery and beating of a Loveland Road man in 2021. Kyle Ellison, 21, received a sentence of five to seven and a half years in prison from Judge John Durkin on charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault, while his brother Keith, also 21, received a sentence of three to four and a half years on the same charges. Anthony Ellison, 23, received a sentence of a year and a half on charges of abduction and assault.
cleveland19.com
Clown statue left behind in Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown man left behind a clown statue Monday night at the department. Trumbull County Jail contacted the sheriff’s office after the man entered the front door of the lobby, according to a police report. He allegedly...
