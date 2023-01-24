ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days. Police said that this was at the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers discovered a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old trying to hide in Mill Creek Park. They were called around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Akron Police Officer Demoted And Suspended After Internal Investigation

An Akron police lieutenant has been suspended and lost his rank after an internal investigation confirmed he had consensual sex while on the job. The investigation by the police department's Office of Professional Standards and Accountability determined that Lt. Edward Patalon, now Officer Patalon, had sex with his now ex-fiance while on duty and took graphic pictures of himself in uniform at police headquarters and on assignment.
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Second suspect in custody on charges in woman’s overdose death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men accused of supplying the drugs that led to a woman’s overdose death in February is now in custody. Alan Hunt III, 54, of Warren, was booked Wednesday into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspects bail from stolen car after chase in Boardman, Youngstown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Boardman Police are looking for two men who led a trooper on a chase from the township into Youngstown's South Side early Thursday. The chase began at South Avenue and Matthews Road just after 1 a.m. when a car ran a red light, according to troopers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680

Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn

Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

Brothers sentenced for beating of Youngstown man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three brothers were sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the robbery and beating of a Loveland Road man in 2021. Kyle Ellison, 21, received a sentence of five to seven and a half years in prison from Judge John Durkin on charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault, while his brother Keith, also 21, received a sentence of three to four and a half years on the same charges. Anthony Ellison, 23, received a sentence of a year and a half on charges of abduction and assault.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Clown statue left behind in Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown man left behind a clown statue Monday night at the department. Trumbull County Jail contacted the sheriff’s office after the man entered the front door of the lobby, according to a police report. He allegedly...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

