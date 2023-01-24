Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
WBBJ
UPDATE: Escaped inmates found in Tennessee
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.
wvlt.tv
Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
wvlt.tv
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. authorities searching for 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for four missing endangered runaways, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Jaeley Sheree Williams, 14, was last seen on Jan. 25 at her home in Sevier County, officials said. Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′10″ and 148 pounds.
Knoxville woman convicted of driving drunk in the wrong lane at 90mph
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested in Alcoa bank robbery after crashing motorcycle, spilling money off highway
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of Veterinarian Medicine in the country and is the largest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department will retire after serving the community for more...
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
Knoxville Police: Unrestrained child, drugs found in vehicle after chase
A passenger involved in a pursuit following an alleged hit-and-run was found with drugs and his daughter in the vehicle Monday night, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Second suspect from drag racing crash in jail
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.
WATE
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
WATE
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats
Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff's Office says other investigations are underway that may result in more charges.
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
WDEF
Update: Man who Stole Car, Kidnapped Child was Arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who stole a car with a sleeping child in the backseat Monday has been arrested by Chattanooga police. An affidavit from Hamilton County states that Harold R. Green of Cleveland is being charged with kidnapping and two counts of property theft over $5,000.
KFD works North Knoxville house fire
Knoxville Fire investigators are working to determine a cause in an early Thursday morning house fire.
WATE
19 Pounds of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop on I-75
The Knoxville Police Department seized 19 pounds of marijuana after officers stopped a rented Toyota Prius for having expired registration. 19 Pounds of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop …. The Knoxville Police Department seized 19 pounds of marijuana after officers stopped a rented Toyota Prius for having expired registration. News...
WATE
UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
Comments / 0