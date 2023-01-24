Read full article on original website
Recent AfroAm Graduate Students to Discuss Career Pathways and Issues in BIPOC Mental Health and Wellness
Recent graduates from the W. E. B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies Sofia Meadows-Muriel '22; Charles Pisaturo '22; Chayanne Chataigne '21; and Carlea Dolcine '23 will join psychotherapist Jamie Daniels, LICSW/MSW, and AfroAm professor Britt Rusert, PhD, to discuss, "Career Pathways and Issues in BIPOC Mental Health and Wellness." The virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6-6:30 p.m. and is open to all students.
UMass Dance to Present Innovative Convergence Performance Gallery
The UMass Amherst Dance Program will premiere Convergence, an innovative and exciting performance gallery and film project, on Feb. 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. each evening in the Totman Performance Lab (doors at 7:00 p.m.). A single admission price of $15 provides access to all three evenings. Convergence is presented by the Dance Program’s Laboratory for the Scientific Study of Dance (LAB:SYNC), the Department of Music and Dance, and Five College Dance.
Video: National Racial Day of Healing Address by Ndaba Mandela
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, UMass Amherst welcomed campus and local community members to the first annual Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Racial Healing featuring an address by Ndaba Mandela, author, activist, spokesperson and entrepreneur.
Stockbridge’s New Accelerated Master’s Program Graduates First Students
Last year, Stockbridge announced a new "fifth year" accelerated master’s degree program in plant and soil sciences. This year, the first three students to graduate from the program are being celebrated. The “fifth year” program allows students earning a bachelor's degree to get a head start on some of...
In Memoriam: James Robert Crotty
James Robert Crotty, who served for 36 years in the UMass Amherst economics department, including chairman, died Jan. 9 at a hospital in Newton while being treated for complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Crotty, 84, of Hadley, was a professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. From 2007...
UMass Amherst Online Programs Place Near Top of U.S. News and World Report Rankings for 2023
The online undergraduate program in business offered by the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management has been ranked third best in the country, according to an evaluation released by U.S. News & World Report. Overall, all UMass online bachelor’s degree programs placed 16th nationally, up from 19th in 2022.
Damian DeWolf Selected as UMPD Deputy Chief of Operations
The University of Massachusetts Amherst Police Department (UMPD) has announced that Lieutenant Damian DeWolf has been selected as the deputy chief of operations for the department. Lt. DeWolf participated in a national search conducted by Spelman & Johnson. He has over 20 years of experience as a member of UMPD, including six years as lieutenant and the past two in the role of interim deputy chief of operations.
UMass Amherst Poll Results Provide Early Look at 2024 Presidential Primaries, Gauge Views on Issues Facing America
Recent results from a nationwide University of Massachusetts Amherst Poll provided insights into a number of issues facing the American public, including the possible candidates who will appear on the presidential ballot in 2024. The poll of 1,000 respondents conducted Jan. 5-9 found President Joe Biden’s approval rating on the...
