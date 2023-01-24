The University of Massachusetts Amherst Police Department (UMPD) has announced that Lieutenant Damian DeWolf has been selected as the deputy chief of operations for the department. Lt. DeWolf participated in a national search conducted by Spelman & Johnson. He has over 20 years of experience as a member of UMPD, including six years as lieutenant and the past two in the role of interim deputy chief of operations.

AMHERST, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO