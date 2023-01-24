ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Recent AfroAm Graduate Students to Discuss Career Pathways and Issues in BIPOC Mental Health and Wellness

Recent graduates from the W. E. B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies Sofia Meadows-Muriel '22; Charles Pisaturo '22; Chayanne Chataigne '21; and Carlea Dolcine '23 will join psychotherapist Jamie Daniels, LICSW/MSW, and AfroAm professor Britt Rusert, PhD, to discuss, "Career Pathways and Issues in BIPOC Mental Health and Wellness." The virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6-6:30 p.m. and is open to all students.
UMass Dance to Present Innovative Convergence Performance Gallery

The UMass Amherst Dance Program will premiere Convergence, an innovative and exciting performance gallery and film project, on Feb. 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. each evening in the Totman Performance Lab (doors at 7:00 p.m.). A single admission price of $15 provides access to all three evenings. Convergence is presented by the Dance Program’s Laboratory for the Scientific Study of Dance (LAB:SYNC), the Department of Music and Dance, and Five College Dance.
In Memoriam: James Robert Crotty

James Robert Crotty, who served for 36 years in the UMass Amherst economics department, including chairman, died Jan. 9 at a hospital in Newton while being treated for complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Crotty, 84, of Hadley, was a professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. From 2007...
UMass Amherst Online Programs Place Near Top of U.S. News and World Report Rankings for 2023

The online undergraduate program in business offered by the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management has been ranked third best in the country, according to an evaluation released by U.S. News & World Report. Overall, all UMass online bachelor’s degree programs placed 16th nationally, up from 19th in 2022.
Damian DeWolf Selected as UMPD Deputy Chief of Operations

The University of Massachusetts Amherst Police Department (UMPD) has announced that Lieutenant Damian DeWolf has been selected as the deputy chief of operations for the department. Lt. DeWolf participated in a national search conducted by Spelman & Johnson. He has over 20 years of experience as a member of UMPD, including six years as lieutenant and the past two in the role of interim deputy chief of operations.
