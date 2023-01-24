ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

wxhc.com

Cortland County Jr Fair 2023 Dates Announced

The Cortland County Jr. Fair has announced the dates for this year’s fair. The fair will be held on July 4th through the 8th. Featuring midway rides, games, food, music, fireworks, vendors, and livestock shows with plenty of free parking. Additional details on events for the fair will be...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Virtual Town Hall Announced by Assemblymember Anna Kelles

New York State Assemblymember Anna Kelles will be joining the Vera Institute of Justice, and other community organizers for a fact-based, solution-oriented community conversation regarding public safety in both Cortland and Tompkins County. The Town Hall will take place on Thursday, February 2nd at 6pm via Zoom. The panel will...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Child Development Council Hosting “Welcome, Little Ones” Series

The Child Development Council will be hosting their next Welcome, Little One series beginning on February 1st from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at their Ithaca office located at 609 W. Clinton St. in Ithaca. The series is for a new or expecting parent(s) in either Cortland or Tompkins Counties and will...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

New Director Announced for Cortland County Area Agency on Aging

The Cortland County Legislature convened last night, January 26th for their monthly legislative session with one of the items on the agenda was appointing a new director for the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging. The legislature voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Pearl Reed-Klein as the new director of the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

NY Department of Health Reminding Homeowners to Test for Radon

The New York Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Testing for radon is considered extremely important as radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive naturally occurring gas. “Being unable to see, taste, or smell radon does not...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Hospicare Celebrates 40th Anniversary in 2023

Hospicare is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year (2023). The nonprofit agency is considered to be one of the state’s top-rated hospice providers and the first in New York to open a patient residence facility. Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, the nonprofits full name, took on additional responsibility in...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

After bout of bad economic news, local leaders press forward

ITHACA, N.Y.—The economic news in Tompkins County hasn’t been very good lately. Among recent headlines have been the announced closings of retail establishments like Bed, Bath & Beyond, the Regal Cinema, the Lansing Market, even the Burger King at East Hill Plaza. Biggest and perhaps the most ominous of all is the layoff of what will likely be hundreds of workers at the BorgWarner facility in the Town of Lansing.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill

The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.
SENECA FALLS, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup

During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins County Encouraging Residents to Comment on NYSEG Rate Case

Tompkins County is sharing the following information from the New York State Department of Public Service regarding public forums on the topic of alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) and/or Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E).
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials consider higher pay for DPW employees

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans are advancing in Ithaca to promote several employees in the Public Works Department. Officials say administrative assistants have seen an increase in workload in recent years. The city aims to change their job titles to bring higher pay. Ithaca’s City Administration Committee approved the...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)

Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Grant Johnson

$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to public

(ITHACA, NY) A draft plan for the capital improvement of Cass Park totaling $27,992,850 is now in the hands of the Ithaca community. The City of Ithaca, Ithaca Youth Bureau and their consultants Barton & Loguidice published the draft capital plan for Cass Park, located at 701 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, on the city website to get the public’s comment on the proposed plans. The project assesses and prioritizes the capital needs of the park to be improved over the next ten years, making the park accessible to all of Tompkins County.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints

ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY

