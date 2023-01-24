Read full article on original website
Grace Christian Fellowship Donates $25K Each to Two Organizations in Cortland County
During the Christmas season, Grace Christian Fellowship on Fisher Ave. in Cortland collected money from their members to donate to the Cortland Community. Overall, $50,000 dollars was raised and the church recently presented a check of $25,000 dollars each to the Friends of the Cortland County Child Advocacy Center and the YWCA.
Cortland County Jr Fair 2023 Dates Announced
The Cortland County Jr. Fair has announced the dates for this year’s fair. The fair will be held on July 4th through the 8th. Featuring midway rides, games, food, music, fireworks, vendors, and livestock shows with plenty of free parking. Additional details on events for the fair will be...
Virtual Town Hall Announced by Assemblymember Anna Kelles
New York State Assemblymember Anna Kelles will be joining the Vera Institute of Justice, and other community organizers for a fact-based, solution-oriented community conversation regarding public safety in both Cortland and Tompkins County. The Town Hall will take place on Thursday, February 2nd at 6pm via Zoom. The panel will...
Child Development Council Hosting “Welcome, Little Ones” Series
The Child Development Council will be hosting their next Welcome, Little One series beginning on February 1st from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at their Ithaca office located at 609 W. Clinton St. in Ithaca. The series is for a new or expecting parent(s) in either Cortland or Tompkins Counties and will...
New Director Announced for Cortland County Area Agency on Aging
The Cortland County Legislature convened last night, January 26th for their monthly legislative session with one of the items on the agenda was appointing a new director for the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging. The legislature voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Pearl Reed-Klein as the new director of the...
NY Department of Health Reminding Homeowners to Test for Radon
The New York Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Testing for radon is considered extremely important as radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive naturally occurring gas. “Being unable to see, taste, or smell radon does not...
Hospicare Celebrates 40th Anniversary in 2023
Hospicare is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year (2023). The nonprofit agency is considered to be one of the state’s top-rated hospice providers and the first in New York to open a patient residence facility. Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, the nonprofits full name, took on additional responsibility in...
Parents, activists pack Binghamton school board meeting, speak out against police in schools
Dozens of outraged community members packed Tuesday’s Binghamton school board meeting. Parents said they don’t feel safe sending their children to school with police officers in the building. Even before the meeting started, it was clear that both the district and activists came prepared for a long night.
After bout of bad economic news, local leaders press forward
ITHACA, N.Y.—The economic news in Tompkins County hasn’t been very good lately. Among recent headlines have been the announced closings of retail establishments like Bed, Bath & Beyond, the Regal Cinema, the Lansing Market, even the Burger King at East Hill Plaza. Biggest and perhaps the most ominous of all is the layoff of what will likely be hundreds of workers at the BorgWarner facility in the Town of Lansing.
Marathon Central Schools Listed as Susceptible to Fiscal Stress by NY Comptroller
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System found Marathon Central Schools as susceptible to fiscal stress for the school year ending on June 30th, 2022. The fiscal stress monitoring system is built to identify possible issues a school district, county, city, town and village may face...
Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill
The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup
During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
Tompkins County Encouraging Residents to Comment on NYSEG Rate Case
Tompkins County is sharing the following information from the New York State Department of Public Service regarding public forums on the topic of alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) and/or Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E).
Ithaca officials consider higher pay for DPW employees
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans are advancing in Ithaca to promote several employees in the Public Works Department. Officials say administrative assistants have seen an increase in workload in recent years. The city aims to change their job titles to bring higher pay. Ithaca’s City Administration Committee approved the...
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to public
(ITHACA, NY) A draft plan for the capital improvement of Cass Park totaling $27,992,850 is now in the hands of the Ithaca community. The City of Ithaca, Ithaca Youth Bureau and their consultants Barton & Loguidice published the draft capital plan for Cass Park, located at 701 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, on the city website to get the public’s comment on the proposed plans. The project assesses and prioritizes the capital needs of the park to be improved over the next ten years, making the park accessible to all of Tompkins County.
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
