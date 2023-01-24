Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance
The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: January 27, 2023
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Treeing Of Mountain Lions With Dogs Even After Filling Hunting Tags
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Training hounds to hunt mountain lions is a full-time commitment, said Luke Worthington of Gillette. “If you get a 6-week-old puppy, you start training about 40 hours a week,” Worthington, spokesman for the Wyoming Houndsmen Association, told legislators Thursday. It...
6 Best But Most Overlooked Town’s In Wyoming
There are a lot of great reasons to move to Wyoming. Just remember, if you choose to live way out west then you have to be okay with not having many of the conveniences of the big city. The weather can be wonderful in Wyoming. It can also be harsh...
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
Wyoming Joins 24 Other States in Lawsuit Regarding Retirement Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced on Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit over a rule from the Department of Labor that would impact the retirement accounts of countless Wyoming residents. That's according to a press release from Governor Gordon's office, which wrote that "The rule would...
capcity.news
Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match returns to Casper in 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will take place July 14–16 in Casper at the Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex for the third consecutive year. “Magpul’s Governor’s Match is a summer tradition I look forward to every year,” Gov. Mark Gordon...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
capcity.news
Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates
CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
wrrnetwork.com
Ranger/Journal’s Cote lands Photo of the Year, Slate of Awards
Carl Cote, the man behind the camera for The Ranger, Lander Journal, and Wind River News, swept the top spots for Wyoming photojournalists at the 124th annual Wyoming Press Association Convention in Cheyenne. In addition to a host of awards, Cote secured the coveted “Photo of the Year” honors for...
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
svinews.com
SVHS Cheer and Dance head to the Wyoming State Spirit Competition this week
Star Valley High School Dance and Cheer teams are heading to the Wyoming State Spirit Competition this week and the All-State Teams have been announced. Star Valley Spirit Squads will be competing in the State Spirit Competition this weekend in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
Nonprofit providing air travel for abortions finds gap in Wyoming
Adrian’s mother was raped at 13 and became pregnant with him and his twin brother. Without access to abortion, he said, she gave birth at 14. “When she gave birth, she wasn’t even in the statistics of teenage pregnancy, because she was under the [age] threshold that they used for counting,” he said.
oilcity.news
Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting
Bill OK’d in committee would bring Wyoming into alignment with neighboring states on the use of thermal and infrared technologies on public land. Still, questions about ethics, enforcement and accidents linger. Mike Koshmrl, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—An “unprecedented” shortage of Wyoming game wardens is adding to angst about a legislative proposal...
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
