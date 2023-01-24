Read full article on original website
5 Affirmations For Michiganders Shoveling Snow for the 100th Time
The snow has the potential to be breathtakingly beautiful. From inside. In the heat. When you're not staring at a full driveway that needs shoveling. As you're trying to motivate yourself to leave the comfort of your cozy living room to face the task ahead of you, you might need some help.
Rare piebald deer seen in Mid-Michigan
A Mid-Michigan woman was in for a rare sight after she spotted an unusual looking deer roaming near medical offices in Alma. A photo of the animal was captured
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan
Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
The Okemos Road Bridge Project May Actually Be Completed Soon
I'm sure that's what many commuters from Okemos and beyond have screamed inside their car at some point during the Okemos Road Bridge Project. I know I have, and I don't even drive that route on an everyday basis. Okemos Road Bridge Project. What was supposed to be a 9-10...
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
Is It Illegal to Run a Yellow Traffic Light in Michigan?
Let's face it, we're all really busy. We burn the candle at both ends and rarely have time to sleep. We're on the go and sometimes that means that we blow thru yellow signals at stoplights. A lot of people think that if it's yellow that you can push that...
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
Did you awake Wednesday to the sound of snow blowers and shovels scraping snow off the concrete? Or were you the early risers doing the waking to get a jump start on what weather forecasters have predicted is sure to be a long, challenging day for snow plows? With 6-8 inches of snow forecast, here's news from the rest of the day: ...
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Heavy lake-effect and first Alberta Clipper of winter will pile up more snow today and Friday
We have two separate snow-producing situations coming between today and tomorrow night. First, we will have a heavy lake-effect snow situation developing for southwest Lower Michigan today. Some of those snow showers will drift into southeast Lower Michigan, but not pile up much. Then tomorrow will have our first Alberta...
Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?
No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
Lack of ice on lakes takes toll on ice fishing
Across the five Great Lakes, ice coverage is 4.5%. Typically at this point in January, ice coverage should be closer to 25%.
10 Adorable A-Frames to Stay at This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When it comes to taking a vacation, Michigan has many places you can go. However, if you want to stay somewhere unique and uncommon, you may want to consider one of these adorable A-frame homes. Michigan A-Frame Homes For Rent on Airbnb. It's not something you see every day. So...
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
