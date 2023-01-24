ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytu9K_0kPWurKJ00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township.

Two juveniles under investigation for identity theft at McDonald’s

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered someone had fired three rounds into a home from a moving vehicle before fleeing the scene. Deputies retrieved security footage from a neighboring house and identified a possible vehicle of interest.

Deputies are now searching for a white, mid-sized SUV. You can see the car in the photos shown below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPo5c_0kPWurKJ00
    Security footage of a White SUV (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pxea0_0kPWurKJ00
    Security footage of a White SUV (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YL97j_0kPWurKJ00
    Security footage of a White SUV (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iVBU_0kPWurKJ00
    Security footage of a White SUV (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)
Dayton sees spike in car thefts targeting Kia, Hyundai

Anyone with information about the SUV or the incident is asked to call Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

5-year-old child weighs 20 lbs: Parents indicted for severely malnourished children

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 20-year-old Maleah Renee HenryReed and 25-year-old Dustin William Shade, both of Riverside, have been indicted on counts in connection to their children being seriously malnourished, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Defendant Henry-Reed took her 15-month-old daughter to Hope Medical Center in Dayton on...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a Dayton house Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 Earlham Drive, according to a social media post from Dayton police and fire. The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. Heavy...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Wyoming school finds ‘severe’ bruising on boy, adoptive father arrested

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his 9-year-old son multiple times, court documents said. According to an affidavit, 67-year-old Michael Ely, who is the child’s adoptive father, left “severe” bruises on his son’s ribcage and back after striking him several times with a flooring transition strip.
WYOMING, OH
1017thepoint.com

CONNERSVILLE POLICE SEEK VICTIMS OF WINDOW PEEPER

(Connersville, IN)--Connersville police Thursday issued a call for anyone who may have been the victim of a voyeur to come forward. According to the release, the man has been peeping in the windows of girls between the ages of 12 and 20. A search warrant was executed on the man’s phone. In one instance, the victim was visibly startled when she saw the man making a video recording of her outside her window. The release does not say if the incidents were confined to a specific area of Connersville. Police are not releasing the man’s name.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WDTN

2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Nominations open for Dayton police officer award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you know of a Dayton police officer that does an extraordinary job? The Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Awards are now open to the public to submit the name of an officer who deserves recognition. Officer Steve Whalen was killed in the line of duty after being shot in March 1991 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy