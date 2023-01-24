Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township.

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered someone had fired three rounds into a home from a moving vehicle before fleeing the scene. Deputies retrieved security footage from a neighboring house and identified a possible vehicle of interest.

Deputies are now searching for a white, mid-sized SUV. You can see the car in the photos shown below.

Security footage of a White SUV (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the SUV or the incident is asked to call Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

