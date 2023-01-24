Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township.Two juveniles under investigation for identity theft at McDonald’s
When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered someone had fired three rounds into a home from a moving vehicle before fleeing the scene. Deputies retrieved security footage from a neighboring house and identified a possible vehicle of interest.
Deputies are now searching for a white, mid-sized SUV. You can see the car in the photos shown below.
Anyone with information about the SUV or the incident is asked to call Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.
