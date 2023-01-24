Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Thompson’s double-double leads Whitehall in rout of Shelby
A big second quarter helped lift the Whitehall Vikings to a 92-61 home victory over the Shelby Tigers on Thursday night. In that pivotal quarter, the Vikings used a 12-point scoring advantage to take a 22-point lead at the half. The Vikings took a 10-point lead, 25-15, at the end...
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View and Montague girls tie, Cardinal boys win
The Orchard View bowling team had a good showing against Montague in their West Michigan Conference battle on Wednesday. The girls dropped both Baker games, but rallied in individual play to tie the Wildcats, 15-15. Lacey Claflin led the Cardinals with a 284 series while Zariah Burt added a 258...
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey scores 31 as Hart cruises past Manistee
Hart exploded out of the blocks with a 3-point barrage that rocked Manistee, 74-48, on Thursday night. Hart, which received votes in this week’s Associated Press Division 3 rankings, went to 13-0 on the season. Knocking down five consecutive 3-point bombs in the first quarter, the Pirates quickly gained...
localsportsjournal.com
Chye scores 21 as Mason County Central gets by Orchard View
Bouncing back after Monday night’s loss to Fremont, the Mason County Central boys’ basketball team defeated Orchard View, 60-48, at home on Wednesday night. The two teams put on an offensive show in the first quarter by combining for 44 points, with the Spartans prevailing for a 26-18 lead. The Spartans held the advantage, 35-28, at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby falls to Manistee Catholic Central
Shelby’s girls basketball team is in a rough spot right now with its starting point guard out and the Tigers are struggling to find someone to fill that position. Post players are helping to bring the ball up the floor, which isn’t the ideal situation for a team that likes to run as much as possible. And it showed Wednesday night.
localsportsjournal.com
Calvary Christian struggles in the second half, falls to Saugatuck
The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team lost a non-conference contest to Saugatuck on Tuesday, 49-30 The Eagles led 11-5 after the first eight minutes. Saugatuck outscored the Eagles 15-11 in the second quarter. The Eagles still held a two-point lead at halftime, 22-20. The second half was slow for...
localsportsjournal.com
Keith Guy on his 400th career win: ‘I’ve been blessed’
Muskegon Big Reds head basketball coach Keith Guy reached a milestone that most coaches can only dream about as he won his 400th career game. The Big Reds defeated Ferndale 62-51 in the final game of the Muskegon Basketball Showcase on Jan. 7 for his milestone victory. Guy sees the...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague overpowers Orchard View in girls basketball
The Montague girls’ basketball team picked up a 44-12 West Michigan Conference-Lakes win over Orchard View on Tuesday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and led 26-6 at halftime. Montague extended the lead to 34-8 at the end of three quarters. Braylyn Bultema led Montague with...
localsportsjournal.com
Laird, Jeruzal lead Ludington to win over Fremont
Keelyn Laird and Elianna Jeruzal scored 24 points between them as the visiting Ludington girls basketball team defeated Fremont, 50-20 to open the second half of the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division season Tuesday. It was the Orioles’ fifth consecutive win. Laird finished as the game’s high scorer with...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks come up short against GRCC in Wednesday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s Jayhawks basketball team dropped a hard fought 83-74 game on Wednesday against their rival, Grand Rapids Community College. The league matchup was played at Bartels-Rode Gymnasium at MCC. The Jayhawks got some devastating news before the game. Starter Jacob Mueller’s (Charlevoix) injury would be...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks cruise to win over Grand Rapids Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 62-35 win over Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA). The Jayhawks went on to take a 34-19 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake’s balance too much for Fruitport in OK-Blue girls’ basketball
The host Spring Lake Lakers used a balanced attack to upend Fruitport 63-31 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday night. The game was played in the OK-Blue Conference. Alexa Carter led the Lakers (5-5, 2-4) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ellie Wrona added 13 points whilie Ella Andree had 10 points and dished out five assists. The bench crew of Noor Baria, Lilly Haynes and Anna Hyde turned in solid minutes in the Laker victory.
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge sweeps Fremont on the lanes
MUSKEGON – — The Fremont bowling team had a rough evening on the lanes Wednesday. The Packers went 0-2 against the Eagles of Oakridge. The boys struggled and went down early, 27-3. Ashton Yuhasz led Fremont with a 189 while Gabe VanVleet followed with a game of 180.
localsportsjournal.com
Gifford making most of his second tour of duty at MCC
The world has changed since Gene Gifford last coached at Muskegon Community College in 2007. “Now, when I walk through the locker room after practice, it’s dead quiet,” explained Gifford, 72, who coached MCC from 1981 to 2007, and came back for a second tour of duty as the head men’s basketball coach this season.
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers win matches against Holton and Manistee
SHELBY – — The Montague wrestling team dominated a quad at Shelby High School on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats took down Holton, 72-12, and cruised by Manistee, 82-6. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Chris Aebig, Fletcher Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Landon Wood, Joe Winkleman, Emma Pendell and Natalie Bassett were all 2-0.
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer puts three in double figures in 52-43 win over Mona Shores
The Reeths-Puffer girls’ won their fifth straight game by outlasting Mona Shores 52-43 on Tuesday night. Three Rockets scored in double digits in the contest. Mona Shores jumped out to an early 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Rockets responded in the second quarter by taking a 24-20 halftime lead. Reeths-Puffer expanded the lead after the third quarter, 43-36.
localsportsjournal.com
Core is a rare breed when it comes to high school sports
In regards to longevity and success in multiple sports at one public school, Bill Core could be considered a unicorn. In today’s age, it’s almost mythical to see an individual stick around and thrive for 35 seasons like Core has at Spring Lake High School, simply because of the time constraints and other responsibilities that coaching demands – and often breaks.
localsportsjournal.com
Slow start costs Newaygo girls’ in loss to Reed City
The Newaygo girls basketball teams have dominated the Reed City Coyote teams in the past number of years. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday evening as the Lions fell to Reed City, 46-29, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Coyotes used a strong first-half performance, along with...
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud comes from behind to beat Lakeview
The White Cloud girls’ basketball team won a crucial Central State Activities Association contest on Tuesday over Lakeview, 31-28. Scoring was hard to come by for either team early on as the Indians found themselves down 12-11 after the first half of action. The Indians dug themselves a hole...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart wrestlers fall to Whitehall, but get win over Hesperia
The Hart wrestling team went 1-1 in a tri-meet against Hesperia and Whitehall on Wednesday evening. The Pirates opened with a battle of the unbeatens as they took on No. 4 ranked Whitehall. The Pirates fell, 47-18. In the second dual of the evening, the Pirates squared off with WMC-Rivers...
Comments / 0