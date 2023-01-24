Read full article on original website
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
Three Tampa Bay restaurants make Yelp’s ‘100 Places to Eat in 2023’ list
From brunch to yakitori—Yelpers love these popular Tampa Bay concepts.
Gasparilla Prep: All that goes into answering 911 calls
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla Pirate Fest is a rite of passage experience for the Tampa Bay area. And if you've never witnessed the pirate invasion, we've got a full breakdown of everything you need to know to have a fun weekend. You can check out a full schedule of...
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Celebrating Gasparilla 2023? Cross Bay Ferry to not provide service
TAMPA, Fla. — For everyone planning on traveling to downtown Tampa for the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival, keep in mind that the Cross Bay Ferry isn't a transportation option this year. In a message on the Cross Bay Ferry website, officials explain the boat will not be able to...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
thatssotampa.com
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
2023 Gasparilla schedule of events
The 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is happening on Jan. 28.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Clearwater, FL
Clearwater lives up to its name as an excellent beach destination in Florida's Tampa Bay. Despite its small size, Clearwater is home to over 100,000 Floridians, primarily working or studying in the more extensive neighboring city of Tampa. Clearwater, part of Pinellas County, is best known for its three-mile stretch...
multihousingnews.com
Cortland Opens Tampa-Area Luxury Community
The final phase of the development is slated for delivery by the end of 2023. Cortland has opened Cortland Riverview, a 319-unit luxury multifamily community in Riverview, Fla. The second and final phase of the development is slated for delivery by the end of the year. The team behind the project consisted of Charlan Brock Architects, as well as Kempton Rinard and VCC serving as general contractors.
cltampa.com
25 hard-to-get restaurant tables in Tampa Bay that are always worth the wait
There's busy restaurants, and there's ones that seem to always be slammed. Tampa Bay has a thriving restaurant scene and some of our local favs have the crowds to prove it. From high-end dining, to comfort food and neighborhood dives, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
This Is Florida's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
Bringing the heat to Sarasota: County to hold Fire Fest
VENICE, Fla. — Smoke and fire seen Saturday in a Sarasota County reserve aren't cause for alarm — officials are welcoming the public to its Fire Fest event in an effort to inform the community about the importance of prescribed fires to the ecosystem. The free event will...
Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
What to do with your beads after Gasparilla
Arguably one of the best things about Gasparilla is collecting as many necklaces as possible during the parade. But what should you do with those necklaces once the parade is over?
fox13news.com
St. Pete bottle shop ushers in new generation of wine enthusiasts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Every year, dozens of new bars and restaurants open in St. Petersburg, and the competition is fierce. Party animals and night owls reap the benefits as bar owners find new ways to stand out. The folks at CellarMasters Wine Bar and Bottle Shop hit the nail...
What is a kumquat and why is there a whole festival for it?
DADE CITY, Fla. — Sweet on the outside, tart on the inside — kumquats are a tiny orange fruit unfamiliar to many. You may have heard that we grow them here in the Tampa Bay area, but do you know why there’s a whole festival dedicated to them?
wild941.com
Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
