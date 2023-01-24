ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

thatssotampa.com

Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works

Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Clearwater, FL

Clearwater lives up to its name as an excellent beach destination in Florida's Tampa Bay. Despite its small size, Clearwater is home to over 100,000 Floridians, primarily working or studying in the more extensive neighboring city of Tampa. Clearwater, part of Pinellas County, is best known for its three-mile stretch...
CLEARWATER, FL
multihousingnews.com

Cortland Opens Tampa-Area Luxury Community

The final phase of the development is slated for delivery by the end of 2023. Cortland has opened Cortland Riverview, a 319-unit luxury multifamily community in Riverview, Fla. The second and final phase of the development is slated for delivery by the end of the year. The team behind the project consisted of Charlan Brock Architects, as well as Kempton Rinard and VCC serving as general contractors.
RIVERVIEW, FL
cltampa.com

25 hard-to-get restaurant tables in Tampa Bay that are always worth the wait

There's busy restaurants, and there's ones that seem to always be slammed. Tampa Bay has a thriving restaurant scene and some of our local favs have the crowds to prove it. From high-end dining, to comfort food and neighborhood dives, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
TAMPA, FL
