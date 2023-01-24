Read full article on original website
New site hosts for Girls State Golf Championship
The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 FOR the following communities to host the 2023, 2024, 2025, & 2026 NSAA Girls State Golf Championships:
KSNB Local4
New assistant principal named for Kearney High School
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Paloma Mena-Werth has been hired as the new Kearney High School Assistant Principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Mena-Werth to the Bearcat administrative team. Ms. Mena-Werth has a great deal to offer KHS as a leader, and we are excited to see how she compliments all of the great things Kearney High is already doing,” said KHS Principal Jeff Ganz. “Through the interview process, she rose to the top of an extremely impressive pool, and her skills will help KHS continue to be a safe and effective place for the students of Kearney to call home.”
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
COZAD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a Cozad woman after a Wednesday night pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The NSP said that around 10:30 p.m. a trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly believed to be driven by a subject with multiple felony warrants.
tsln.com
Goes Joins Nebraska Beef Council Board
Kearney, NE – Mark Goes, a former livestock educator at Southeast Community College and cattle rancher from Odell, has been elected to the Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors in 2023. Goes will represent fellow beef producers in the council’s eighth district including Seward, Lancaster, Otoe, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer, Jefferson, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Goes will replace outgoing board member Gregg Wiedel from Hebron.
NebraskaTV
11-year-old Hastings girl with a big voice is shocking people across the country
HASTINGS, Neb. — A little girl with a big voice and a mic is moving people across the world. A video of 11-year-old Ava Bonifas singing at an Adams Central basketball game has been shared on Facebook over 49, 000 times, reaching close to 13 million people and counting!
1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KSNB Local4
Ten students selected as Hastings Sister City Ambassadors
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Ten local high school students will be representing their city when they head to Japan later this year. The Hastings International Exchange Organization (HIEO) has selected the students who will be representing Hastings as Sister City Ambassadors this May on an outreach trip to Ozu, Japan.
News Channel Nebraska
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
KSNB Local4
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police investigating weekend burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating two burglaries and an attempted burglary over the weekend. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said two of the incidents may be connected as they were both in commercial buildings, followed a similar timeline as well as the method of getting in.
Sand Hills Express
Two-Car Accident in Sherman County Tuesday Morning Results in Death
A two-vehicle collision in Sherman County has resulted in a death. It was reported Tuesday at 10:54 a.m. on Highway 2, about a half-mile east of Litchfield. Sheriff Michael Jepsen says an eastbound pickup, driven by R. Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a pickup, driven by 72-year-old Fred Nelson of Ravenna. Nelson’s pickup was entering Highway 2 from the Oasis gas station.
