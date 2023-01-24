ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO moving corporate headquarters from Enfield to Boston

By Ashley Shook, Kristina D'Amours
 3 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The LEGO Group announced that they are moving its corporate headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut to Boston.

Yankee Candle Corporate HQ in South Deerfield to close

This corporation is close to neighboring communities like East Longmeadow and Longmeadow, but local businesses say they aren’t too worried.

The announcement was made on the company’s website on Tuesday stating that the move will begin in phases in mid-2025. The Enfield location opened in 1975 and employs around 740 workers. Employees will work across two sites in Enfield and the company’s LEGO® Education office in Back Bay, Boston.

And while this may be good for Massachusetts as a whole…economic experts say the western part of the state could be missing out. “This is a sad day for our area, many years ago we lost another creative company called Milton Bradley, and now we are losing LEGO,” said Mark Teed, Raymond James Financial. “On top of losing Smith & Wesson, so this has been a very tough couple of years for our area.”

The President of the LEGO Group in the Americas said that Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent. Skip Kodak, President of the LEGO Group in the Americas says, “ This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce, and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues.”

Experts say because of this loss just over state lines it may be time for Western Massachusetts to revamp its economy with newer companies. “I think we got to realize that we need to go back to creating businesses that are going to grow and become these iconic companies, we can create a new company, and that’s the message I get is a call to action,” expressed Teed.

Kodak adds that the move will help bring LEGOs to even more children. “We’re grateful for our fantastic team and the support we’ve received in Connecticut over the past 50 years. This has allowed us to build a successful business and inspire millions of children. We wanted to give our people plenty of time to plan their futures, so will implement a gradual transition over the next few years.”

LEGO confirms that all of its colleagues based in Enfield will have a position in the new location and will receive relocation assistance if they make the move. Workers who choose not to relocate will receive financial support and job placement assistance to transition to new opportunities outside the company. And this move isn’t expected to begin until mid 2025 going through 2026.

LEGO’s global headquarters is located in Denmark where the company was founded 90 years ago.

