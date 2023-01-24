ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MI

WNDU

All 3 suspects arrested in homicide of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says all three suspects in the homicide of a 74-year-old Benton Harbor man are now in custody. Officers were called to the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday, Jan. 22, where they found a dead man inside a home. Police say the victim, Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting back in November on South Bend’s northwest side. Police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a home near Lincoln Way West and Elmer Street.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man found guilty of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty on Wednesday of the 2021 murder of his former roommate. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

Police investigating 2 shootings in Elkhart

The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty. Benton Harbor man bound over for trial in 2021 homicide. A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A central Indiana man was arrested in Marshall County after police say he was running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 on reports of a man who was walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Dispatch also received reports of the same man running out in front of moving vehicles.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police identify two people killed in crash on M-139

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash on M-139, near Scherr Road, on Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, and 80-year-old Dolores Downey of Niles were killed in the crash. Police were called to the road at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for the incident.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.
MICHIANA, MI

