Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
All 3 suspects arrested in homicide of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says all three suspects in the homicide of a 74-year-old Benton Harbor man are now in custody. Officers were called to the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday, Jan. 22, where they found a dead man inside a home. Police say the victim, Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.
WNDU
Man accused of killing bicyclist found not guilty of reckless driving causing death
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019 has been found not guilty of reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Sammie Davis, 40, was found not guilty...
WNDU
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
95.3 MNC
Three suspects in Benton Harbor man’s shooting death now in police custody
A 74-year-old man whose death was labeled “suspicious” by police was shot to death. That, from investigators with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. The body of Leon Johnson was found inside his home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street in Benton Harbor on Sunday, Jan. 22.
WNDU
Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting back in November on South Bend’s northwest side. Police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a home near Lincoln Way West and Elmer Street.
MSP identifies victims in Berrien Twp. double-fatal crash
The crash happened in Berrien Township Tuesday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree along M-139, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
WNDU
Elkhart man found guilty of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty on Wednesday of the 2021 murder of his former roommate. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021.
WNDU
Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.
Police: One shot in ankle in Kalamazoo
A person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo Thursday.
WNDU
Police investigating 2 shootings in Elkhart
The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty. Benton Harbor man bound over for trial in 2021 homicide. A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide.
abc57.com
Officials cite road conditions as possible factor in two-vehicle fatal crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies were dispatched to the area of US Highway 12 and Franklin Street on Thursday morning to reports of a car vs. semi head-on collision, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office. Upon arriving, EMS located a black Ford SUV pinned in a ditch underneath the...
WNDU
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A central Indiana man was arrested in Marshall County after police say he was running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 on reports of a man who was walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Dispatch also received reports of the same man running out in front of moving vehicles.
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
wkzo.com
Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
abc57.com
Police identify two people killed in crash on M-139
BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash on M-139, near Scherr Road, on Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, and 80-year-old Dolores Downey of Niles were killed in the crash. Police were called to the road at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for the incident.
WNDU
Death of Benton Harbor man ruled as homicide; police seeking suspects
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The suspicious death of a Benton Harbor man has now been ruled as a homicide. On Sunday, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to the 800 block of LaSalle Street to investigate a man that was found dead in his home. According to...
abc57.com
Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
WWMTCw
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.
Comments / 5